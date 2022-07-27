Justin Lewis to join RX8 Cup

McLaughlin: Newgarden incident could lead to changes at IndyCar tracks
Ganassi team takes Palou to court over contract wrangle
Team 18 in ‘no rush’ with co-driver search
GALLERY: TCR, GT testing at Queensland Raceway
NASCAR squad handed multiple penalties, $100,000 fine
Race winning Schumacher Ferrari F1 car for sale
Hooper to make APC debut with family team
Heimgartner lifts expectations on return to home of first win
F2 and F3 have ‘long-term’ commitment to Australian GP
Mercedes beginning to understand difficult F1 W13
Key: Ricciardo’s 2022 issues different to last season