Justin Lewis to join RX8 Cup

RX8 Cup would like to welcome Justin Lewis, younger brother of long time racer Terry Lewis to the category for Round 4 at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Justin got the bug racing in time attack with his Toyota YarisGR however got bored quickly racing the clock and decided to try some door-to-door action starting his racing career with a rental from all-round good bloke Brien Place.

Lewis said he is looking forward to taking to the track.

“Doing my OLT and on my first hit out at Winton Round 3 and I was hooked by the third corner,” Lewis said.

“It’s like hanging onto a swarm of killer bees with a steering wheel attached to it.”

It was next a stop to Ric Shaw’s with a wheelbarrow full of money and the Yellow Express RX8 Cup car was born ready for SMSP this August.

Justin’s well known business Yellow Express provides a man and a big van on demand and is perfect for large bulky awkward items that need to be delivered point to point fast.

RX8 Cup welcome Justin and wish him all the best in his maiden season.

RX8 Cup Series Season Calendar 2022

Round 1 Feb 5 to 6th Phillip Island

Round 2 Apr 8 to 10th SMSP Sydney

Round 3 Jul 8 to 10th Winton Raceway

Round 4 Aug 5 to 7th SMSP Sydney

Round 5 Sep 16 to 18th Wakefield Park

Round 6 Dec 10 to 11th Phillip Island

