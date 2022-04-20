Juniors in a rush at Rushworth, we welcome Victorian Speedway Council Juniors

This Saturday night the Rushworth Speedway once again will light up the Goulburn Valley with a night of action-packed motorsport to entertain with a little bit of noise, a little dirt, some crashes, and some tight close racing for all to enjoy. The meeting will include two series rounds events for the Victorian Speedway Council Junior 1200cc Sedans and the Junior Open Sedans with over a dozen entries in each class already confirmed, including a Victorian champion Dylan Barrow.

The meeting is known as the ‘Total Tools Bendigo’ Junior Spectacular, with Standard Saloons, Sports Sedans, Unlimited Sedans, and all of the Goulburn Valley local classes being scheduled also to compete in supporting events.

The Junior 1200cc class has a field that includes racers from Swan Hill, Bendigo, South East Melbourne, Eastern Melbourne, Ballarat and Alexandra amongst the competition, the classes’ current leading driver Arthur Hutchinson included. Local racers Connor and Ty Claridge and Libby Ahearn will be keen to defend their home turf and other competition that have showed some speed and development such as Ella Sheedy, Riley Taylor, Bryce Leek, and Will Fallon are also in the feature field. Fallon in particular recently set new records at the nearby Alexandra Speedway.

Our Junior Open Sedan field is where Dylan Barrow will be in competition. Barrow won the state title for the class at Wahgunyah three weekends back and is the benchmark for competition. Marcus Maclean, Jacob Tinworth who recently won at Wangaratta, Keiden Britton and Marty Bassett are some other drivers to keep an eye on.

Mark Bergman, Bevan Hutchins, Scotty and Daniel Smith and Shaun and Kerryn Thompson are just some of the drivers in the Goulburn Valley Open Saloon class to watch whilst in the Production Sedans Jason Ahearn, Shane Hutchins and Jack Houlahan are competitors must likely to be at the front of the Productions field.

A small field of Ladies are nominated with Kelly Lamb getting the best results most recently around various tracks she has visited whilst the Victorian Speedway Council Sports Sedans have an evenly matched line-up that includes Katie Meyer, Dillon Taylor, and Matt Chiminello as some of their better-known race drivers.

Also competing is the Standard Saloons and Matt Leek who has won before at Rushworth returns with some strong opposition expected from Ally Morrison, Brad Hill, and Tim Hutchinson. A visit from the Unlimited Sedans will see Bendigo racer Peter Farley and up against Ian Page who recently had a top three result at Nyora and Anthon McKean who consistently finishes races and is handy in a little field such as this one.

All the action begins at 4pm on and enquiries can be made to 0491 680 977.

Spectator admission costs are Adults $20, Aged Pensioners $15, Kids ages 12 to 16 $10 each whilst children under the age of twelve are free. A family of two adults and two children aged 12 to 16 is $50 on a family ticket.

Goulburn Valley Auto Club is proudly supported by,

Automotive Super Balance – Shepparton

1 Stop Construction Group P/L – Kyabram

Be Seen Signs

Claridge House Removalists

Maxam Printing – Shepparton

Midland Contactors (Earthmoving) – Bendigo

RDI Mobile Mechanical Services

Rod Wild Auto Electric Services – Shepparton

Rushworth Criterion Hotel

Rushworth Rural Services

Ward Bros – Rochester

WG Panels – Rochester

NOMINATIONS

VSC JUNIOR 1200s

Libby Ahearn – Goulburn Valley 4

Rebecca Johnstone – Horsham 7

Connor Claridge – Goulburn Valley 7

Ty Claridge – Goulburn Valley 8

Ella Sheedy – Nyora 21

Dayne Murdoch – Alexandra 22

Riley Taylor – Daylesford 25

Bryce Leek – Nyora 29

Ryder Taylor – Nyora 43

Jack Kershaw – Alexandra 52

Will Fallon – Alexandra 77

Holly Hutchinson – Daylesford 80

Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 82

VSC JUNIOR OPEN SEDANS

Dylan Barrow – Victoria 1

Connor Claridge – Goulburn Valley 5

Marcus Maclean – Corowa 7

Rebecca Johnstone – Horsham 7

Jacob Tinworth – Hamilton 7

Ty Claridge – Goulburn Valley 8

Anthony Hanson – Bendigo 19

Keiden Britton – Goulburn Valley 41

Jordy Tewkesbury – Wangaratta 53

Levi Blake – Ballarat 66

Marty Bassett – Corowa 66

Mia Lamb – Goulburn Valley 77

GV OPEN SALOONS

Lachlan Hamilton – GV 16

Bevan Hutchins – GV 18

Mark Bergman – GV 31

Keith Simmonds – GV 32

Shaun/Kerryn Thompson – GV 45

Scotty Smith – GV 58

Daniel Smith – GV 59

Matt Smith – GV 61

GV PRODUCTION SEDANS

Colin Ahearn – GV 4

Geoff Lee – GV 5

Shane Hutchins – GV 10

Jason Ahearn – GV 45

Tim McKenzie – GV 85

Jack Houlahan – GV 96

GV LADIES’ SALOONS

Natalie Anderson – GV 45

Kelly Lamb – GV 77

Larissa Ahearn – GV 78

Nicole Gapes – GV 84

VSC SPORTS SEDANS

Bradin Claridge – Goulburn Valley 5

Marc Hanson – Bendigo 19

Travis Thorne – Nagambie 30

Jye Sanders – Goulburn Valley 37

Shaqkira Blake – Ballarat 66

Michael van den Born – Wangaratta 68

Katie Meyer – Ballarat 76

Matt Callanan – Goulburn Valley 78

Dillon Taylor – Alexandra 78

Garry Gapes – Goulburn Valley 84

Matt Chiminello – Alexandra 94

Chelsea Hodge – Bendigo 95

Jack Houlahan – Goulburn Valley 96

VSC STANDARD SALOONS

Andrew Marshall – Swan Hill 7

Ally Morrison – Nyora 13

Matt Leek – Nyora 19

Brad Hill – Nyora 36

Patrick Walsh – Ballarat 68

Tim Hutchinson – Daylesford 88

VSC UNLIMITED SEDANS

Peter Farley – Bendigo 12

Brendan Eames – Corowa 15

Tim Williams – Geelong 46

Ian Page – Redline 72

Jason McKean – Rosedale 81

Anthony McKean – Rosedale 83

