Juniors in a rush at Rushworth, we welcome Victorian Speedway Council Juniors

By Media Release

Thursday 21st April, 2022 - 8:04am

This Saturday night the Rushworth Speedway once again will light up the Goulburn Valley with a night of action-packed motorsport to entertain with a little bit of noise, a little dirt, some crashes, and some tight close racing for all to enjoy. The meeting will include two series rounds events for the Victorian Speedway Council Junior 1200cc Sedans and the Junior Open Sedans with over a dozen entries in each class already confirmed, including a Victorian champion Dylan Barrow.

The meeting is known as the ‘Total Tools Bendigo’ Junior Spectacular, with Standard Saloons, Sports Sedans, Unlimited Sedans, and all of the Goulburn Valley local classes being scheduled also to compete in supporting events.

The Junior 1200cc class has a field that includes racers from Swan Hill, Bendigo, South East Melbourne, Eastern Melbourne, Ballarat and Alexandra amongst the competition, the classes’ current leading driver Arthur Hutchinson included. Local racers Connor and Ty Claridge and Libby Ahearn will be keen to defend their home turf and other competition that have showed some speed and development such as Ella Sheedy, Riley Taylor, Bryce Leek, and Will Fallon are also in the feature field. Fallon in particular recently set new records at the nearby Alexandra Speedway.

Our Junior Open Sedan field is where Dylan Barrow will be in competition. Barrow won the state title for the class at Wahgunyah three weekends back and is the benchmark for competition. Marcus Maclean, Jacob Tinworth who recently won at Wangaratta, Keiden Britton and Marty Bassett are some other drivers to keep an eye on.

Mark Bergman, Bevan Hutchins, Scotty and Daniel Smith and Shaun and Kerryn Thompson are just some of the drivers in the Goulburn Valley Open Saloon class to watch whilst in the Production Sedans Jason Ahearn, Shane Hutchins and Jack Houlahan are competitors must likely to be at the front of the Productions field.

A small field of Ladies are nominated with Kelly Lamb getting the best results most recently around various tracks she has visited whilst the Victorian Speedway Council Sports Sedans have an evenly matched line-up that includes Katie Meyer, Dillon Taylor, and Matt Chiminello as some of their better-known race drivers.

Also competing is the Standard Saloons and Matt Leek who has won before at Rushworth returns with some strong opposition expected from Ally Morrison, Brad Hill, and Tim Hutchinson. A visit from the Unlimited Sedans will see Bendigo racer Peter Farley and up against Ian Page who recently had a top three result at Nyora and Anthon McKean who consistently finishes races and is handy in a little field such as this one.

All the action begins at 4pm on and enquiries can be made to 0491 680 977.

Spectator admission costs are Adults $20, Aged Pensioners $15, Kids ages 12 to 16 $10 each whilst children under the age of twelve are free. A family of two adults and two children aged 12 to 16 is $50 on a family ticket.

Goulburn Valley Auto Club is proudly supported by,
Automotive Super Balance – Shepparton
1 Stop Construction Group P/L – Kyabram
Be Seen Signs
Claridge House Removalists
Maxam Printing – Shepparton
Midland Contactors (Earthmoving) – Bendigo
RDI Mobile Mechanical Services
Rod Wild Auto Electric Services – Shepparton
Rushworth Criterion Hotel
Rushworth Rural Services
Ward Bros – Rochester
WG Panels – Rochester

NOMINATIONS
VSC JUNIOR 1200s
Libby Ahearn – Goulburn Valley 4
Rebecca Johnstone – Horsham 7
Connor Claridge – Goulburn Valley 7
Ty Claridge – Goulburn Valley 8
Ella Sheedy – Nyora 21
Dayne Murdoch – Alexandra 22
Riley Taylor – Daylesford 25
Bryce Leek – Nyora 29
Ryder Taylor – Nyora 43
Jack Kershaw – Alexandra 52
Will Fallon – Alexandra 77
Holly Hutchinson – Daylesford 80
Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 82

VSC JUNIOR OPEN SEDANS
Dylan Barrow – Victoria 1
Connor Claridge – Goulburn Valley 5
Marcus Maclean – Corowa 7
Rebecca Johnstone – Horsham 7
Jacob Tinworth – Hamilton 7
Ty Claridge – Goulburn Valley 8
Anthony Hanson – Bendigo 19
Keiden Britton – Goulburn Valley 41
Jordy Tewkesbury – Wangaratta 53
Levi Blake – Ballarat 66
Marty Bassett – Corowa 66
Mia Lamb – Goulburn Valley 77

GV OPEN SALOONS
Lachlan Hamilton – GV 16
Bevan Hutchins – GV 18
Mark Bergman – GV 31
Keith Simmonds – GV 32
Shaun/Kerryn Thompson – GV 45
Scotty Smith – GV 58
Daniel Smith – GV 59
Matt Smith – GV 61

GV PRODUCTION SEDANS
Colin Ahearn – GV 4
Geoff Lee – GV 5
Shane Hutchins – GV 10
Jason Ahearn – GV 45
Tim McKenzie – GV 85
Jack Houlahan – GV 96

GV LADIES’ SALOONS
Natalie Anderson – GV 45
Kelly Lamb – GV 77
Larissa Ahearn – GV 78
Nicole Gapes – GV 84

VSC SPORTS SEDANS
Bradin Claridge – Goulburn Valley 5
Marc Hanson – Bendigo 19
Travis Thorne – Nagambie 30
Jye Sanders – Goulburn Valley 37
Shaqkira Blake – Ballarat 66
Michael van den Born – Wangaratta 68
Katie Meyer – Ballarat 76
Matt Callanan – Goulburn Valley 78
Dillon Taylor – Alexandra 78
Garry Gapes – Goulburn Valley 84
Matt Chiminello – Alexandra 94
Chelsea Hodge – Bendigo 95
Jack Houlahan – Goulburn Valley 96

VSC STANDARD SALOONS
Andrew Marshall – Swan Hill 7
Ally Morrison – Nyora 13
Matt Leek – Nyora 19
Brad Hill – Nyora 36
Patrick Walsh – Ballarat 68
Tim Hutchinson – Daylesford 88

VSC UNLIMITED SEDANS
Peter Farley – Bendigo 12
Brendan Eames – Corowa 15
Tim Williams – Geelong 46
Ian Page – Redline 72
Jason McKean – Rosedale 81
Anthony McKean – Rosedale 83

