Judd wins the Gooses Autos Hell on Heels

Drouin Speedway hosted the latest in the Women’s Crash and Bash Victorian series events during the only twilight show for the season with Lea Judd in the Alan George owned falcon proving too strong for her competition in the ‘Gooses Autos Hell on Heels’ in a another entertaining biff and barge show from the girls.

The crowd loves seeing these girls go banana’s on track. Lot’s of love out there, love taps and whacks everywhere!

Competitors included the Lea Judd representing the Pearcedale Posse, the Bad, Bad Brown Girls, Maleah, Bianca and Erin, The Queen of Crash Leeanne Tipple-Young, gun driver for hire Kellie Latham, those nutters behind the wheel from Nagambie, Clare Lynch, Marlena Argent and Felicity Roycroft and all the girls from South East Squad, Sarah Price, Kirsten and Jessica McKendry along with Dette and Bronwyn Miles.

If it sounds like the Wild, Wild West, that would be because it always is when these girls get on track, they have no fear and friends only last as far as the track entry gate. Four heat races were competed in prior to the feature event on this day of racing and the action began with Maleah Brown taking a win in heat one.

Brown won by just .962 of a second in the first race over eight laps. Brown defeated Judd, Kirsten McKendry, Roycroft, Bronny Miles, Tipple-Young, Argent and Erin Brown. Judd was fastest as she tried to get past Brown who led the race from start to finish.

Winning by the biggest margin of the day in the second heat was Kirsten McKendry with a five second victory in front of Maleah Brown. Roycroft, Bianca Brown, Argent, Bronny Miles, Latham, Jessica McKendry, Erin Brown and Lynch completed the finishers in the second with this time McKendry leading from start to finish.

Judd in the fastest heat race of the day won the third when she completed all eight laps in 3 minutes 48.523. This race was also the closest finish of the day with Bianca Brown just .613 of a second behind Judd at the finish line with Tipple-Young in third, Latham, Price, Lynch, Roycroft, Argent, Dette Miles and Jessica McKendry all finishing. Judd led the race from lap two.

Tipple-Young then completed the day where we had four different winners from four heat races when she won the fourth and final heat race. Judd was at the pointy end of results again finishing in second with Jessica McKendry in front of Kirsten McKendry then Bianca Brown, Latham, Bronny Miles, Erin Brown and Maleah Brown all finishing. Price broke her steering hitting a big dumpster tyre in the infield and had some work to do prior to starting the feature event.

With points tallied for the feature event, Judd began from pole followed by Kirsten McKendry, Tipple-Young, Maleah Brown, Bianca Brown, Roycroft, Latham, Bronny Miles, Argent, Jessica McKendry, Erin Brown, Lynch, Price and Dette Miles.

With fifteen laps ahead of the girls, a first lap skirmish finished with front of the field starters Kirsten McKendry, Tipple-Young and Maleah Brown all finding themselves well down in the field in eighth to tenth as Bianca Brown moved into second with Sarah Price, Roycroft and Jessica McKendry all chasing Judd.

A huge comeback from Kirsten McKendry and Maleah Brown seen them carve up the field to move back into the top five, however Judd led every lap and time ran out for the chasing competitors as Judd took the win from Bianca Brown by a quarter of a lap with Kristen McKendry reaching third on her recovery, Maleah Brown in fourth and Roycroft in fifth place followed by Price, Tipple-Young, Argent, Erin Brown and Jessica McKendry.

Price was fastest during the final with the fastest lap of the day at 22.578. Judd won by over five seconds whilst during the feature Roycroft lost power steering on lap one, rendering her car a handful with broken engine mounts later discovered along with the steering issue.

Clare Lynch with great support from inside the pit enclosure from other crews had a tough time of the heats however started the final with a borrowed battery lasting two laps and Dette Miles had the unusual occurrence of over heating on the dummy grid after forgetting to put the fan on whilst riding the clutch as she waited to go on track. Pushed out to compete, she soon spun, and the gear box seized, and her race was done.

The girls and the Crash and Bash Association thank Gooses Auto for the race support along with super fan Robert King who pitched in some prize money cash.

The Crash and Bash Association thank this year’s major sponsors

Andrews Car Removals

Tigertune Service Centre

South East Paving

Gully Tattoo

Fourth Design Websites & Graphics

The Mobile Truck Doctor

Lake Bolac Excavations & Concreting

Ends Release.