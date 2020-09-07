Jordan Love finishes on podium in Porsche Mobil1 Supercup finale

Larry ten Voorde (Team GP Elite) dominated the final round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in Monza (Italy). Taking up the race from pole position, the 23-year-old Dutchman scored a commanding lights-to-flag victory and secured the title in the international one-make cup series with the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup.

The previous points leader Dylan Pereira (BWT Lechner Racing) finished in fourth behind Florian Latorre (CLRT) and rookie Leon Köhler (/Lechner Racing Middle East).

Porsche Junior, Jaxon Evans made up three positions to finish in fifth place in Monza, beating rookies Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer (Lechner Racing Middle East) and reigning Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Champion, Jordan Love (Fach Auto Tech) to the line.

Evans’ efforts helped secure the team classification for BWT Lechner Racing, “I was really happy with the performance, the car was great and we really showed we were more than fast enough in the race. Congratulations to Leon for a great race and to Larry on the championship.”

“I’m very happy to have been able to contribute to secure the Team Championship again for BWT Lechner Racing and I want to say thank you for a great season spent with Walter and his team” Evans concluded.

Love’s seventh position was the best result of his debut season in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup season. The young West Australian was rewarded with valuable points and a place on the rookie classification podium.

“Wow, I am so happy with this result,” said Jordan Love. “Our pace was good, and I knew from the start of the race that we had a good chance. The two safety car periods in the early stages meant that I couldn’t attack as I wanted to, so I had to push in the second half of the race.”

Fach Auto Tech Team Principal, Alex Fach, was full of praise for his driver following his progression from tenth to seventh during the race: “Jordan didn’t put a foot wrong today and was really clever in the way he drove. The results this season have not always reflected his performance, but he has been on a very steep learning curve.”

Ten Voorde’s Championship victory comes after five seasons in Supercup and claiming the inaugural Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition earlier this year. Pereira would conclude the season as runner-up in the overall standings, ahead of Porsche Juniors, Ayhancan Güven (Martinet by Alméras) and BWT team mate, Jaxon Evans.

Result Round 8 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Monza (I), 15 laps

1. Larry ten Voorde (Netherlands/Team GP Elite), 31:05.888 minutes

2. Florian Latorre (France/CLRT), + 1.887 seconds

3. Leon Köhler (Germany/Lechner Racing Middle East), + 2.364 seconds

4. Dylan Pereira (Luxembourg/BWT Lechner Racing), + 3.865 seconds

5. Jaxon Evans (New Zealand/BWT Lechner Racing), + 4.235 seconds

6. Jean-B. Simmenauer (France/Lechner Racing Middle East), + 7.362 seconds

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup 2020, Final Standings Overall after 8 rounds

1. Larry ten Voorde (Netherlands/Team GP Elite), 155 points

2. Dylan Pereira (Luxembourg/BWT Lechner Racing), 148 points

3. Ayhancan Güven (Turkey/Martinet by Alméras), 113 points

4. Jaxon Evans (New Zealand/BWT Lechner Racing), 108 points

5. Florian Latorre (France/CLRT), 105 points

6. Max van Splunteren (Netherlands/Team GP Elite), 77 points

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup 2020, Final Standings Teams after 8 rounds

1. BWT Lechner Racing (Austria), 256 points

2. Team GP Elite (Netherlands), 232 points

3. Martinet by Alméras (France), 188 points