Jordan Love claims his first Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Rookie podium

Dylan Pereira (BWT Lechner Racing) put in a dominant performance to take victory at round three of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup on the Hungaroring. After qualifying in pole-position, the Luxembourger achieved an uncontested lights-to-flag victory on the Grand Prix circuit close to Budapest.

“Ayhancan Güven put pressure on me during the first lap after the start and straight after the safety car phase, but I managed to fend him off. Afterwards, I focused on not making any mistakes,” Pereira commented after the race.

Porsche Junior Jaxon Evans (BWT Lechner Racing) qualified in sixth, after his fastest lap in the Saturday session was disallowed for exceeding track limits. After sparring with Jaap van Lagen (NL/FACH AUTO TECH) for fifth place in Sunday’s race, the two Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars made contact in the braking zone for Curve 1.

A resultant puncture saw van Lagen retire out of contention and the race stewards adjudge Evans to be at fault, handing the New Zealander a drive-through penalty and effectively end any hopes of another top five finish.

By contrast, in only his third Supercup race, reigning Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Australia Champion, Jordan Love, would achieve his best ever result for the Fach Auto Tech team.

The young Australian put together an excellent drive from 14th on the grid to finish in eighth position. “I’m happy with that result,” the 21-year-old said. “I made up three places on the first lap, and that was a great foundation for my maiden top 10 finish and the third in the Rookie class.”

After a non-stop three weeks, the first third of the Supercup season is already concluded. The next race sees the teams travel to Silverstone in the UK from 31 July to 2 August.

Result round 3 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Budapest (H), 15 laps

1. Dylan Pereira (L/BWT Lechner Racing), 28:24.825 minutes

2. Ayhancan Güven (TR/Martinet by Alméras), + 1.915 seconds

3. Larry ten Voorde (NL/Team GP Elite), + 7.704 seconds

4. Marvin Klein (F/Martinet by Alméras), + 8.082 seconds

5. Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer (F/Lechner Racing Middle East), + 12.308 seconds

6. Florian Latorre (F/CLRT), + 13.293 seconds

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup 2020, Standings after 3 of 8 races

1. Dylan Pereira (L/BWT Lechner Racing), 70 points

2. Ayhancan Güven (TR/Martinet by Alméras), 48 points

3. Larry ten Voorde (NL/Team GP Elite), 48 points

4. Jaxon Evans (NZ/BWT Lechner Racing), 37 points

5. Marvin Klein (F/Martinet by Alméras), 33 points

6. Leon Köhler (D/Lechner Racing Middle East), 31 points