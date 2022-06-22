Join team Michels on the road to Bathurst

New Zealand racing driver Jordan Michels is heading for two of the most iconic motor racing circuits in Australia and a new Supporters Club, Team Michels, has been formed to help him get there.

Michels has the opportunity to race an ex-Shane Van Gisbergen FG Falcon Supercar for Image Racing in the Super 3 races that support the Repco Supercars Championship at both Sandown and Bathurst later this year. Image Racing is the Erebus Motorsport Academy Team and the opportunity arose after a successful test by Michels in an Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore Supercar in Australia recently.

Team Michels has been formed to allow members to support Jordan’s quest to make it all happen. For a minimum of $100 supporters who join Team Michels will have their name on the bonnet of the Falcon at both events as well as their name listed as a Team Member on Jordan’s website.

Members also receive a chance to win a hot lap around Teretonga Park in Invercargill in an ex-NZV8 car alongside Michels, with six team members to be randomly drawn for that great opportunity. In addition, members will be kept up to date with the campaign via the exclusive Team Michels newsletter. It is a great way to assist a young driver to gain a foothold in the ultra-competitive Australian Supercar scene and enjoy the ride along the way.

The Sandown round takes place over the weekend of 19-21 August, 25km south-east of Melbourne’s CBD while the Bathurst round is part of the biggest weekend of Supercar racing at Mount Panorama, Bathurst from 6-9 October.

With a significant commitment required to get to both races, Michels will work in person to develop tailor made packages for companies and larger groups.

Michels is a proven winner, having won the New Zealand Formula 1600 Championship in 2019 and later that year adding the Class B title in the National Endurance Championship. He also contested a round of the Australian TCR Championship that year and returned to Australia to race an S5000 car in the support races at the 2020 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne. The pandemic curtailed racing that weekend and since then Michels has been confined to racing in New Zealand albeit very successfully, retaining his Class B 1 Hour Endurance title in 2020, and finishing as runner-up in the inaugural TCR NZ Championship in 2021.

With international borders open once again, Terry Wyhoon of Image Racing, who compete in Super 2 and Super 3 in Australia, helped Jordan land the Supercar test with Erebus Motorsport and Michels impressed enough to gain the chance to reignite his international motor racing aspirations. With the opportunity to join Team Michels members can join the fun! To have your name on the bonnet of the Falcon in time for Sandown register your details at www.jordanmichels.co.nz/teammichels before 5pm on 31 July.

Lindsay Beer

0064 21 351 499

On behalf of Jordan Michels

0064 273 177 543

Photograph:

Jordan Michels of Invercargill with the bonnet ready for names at the launch of Team Michels.