New V8 Superute team JKD Racing have announced a major backer for their first year in the series.

Gates ® Australia have signed on with JKD Racing for the full 2022 V8 Superute Series. The team’s livery designed by Peter Hughes was revealed at a function held at Gates ® Australia’s head office in Dandenong, with Grove Racing driver’s Lee Holdworth & David Reynolds attending.

Team owner Dean Brooking said his team our proud to be representing Gates ® Australia and supporting quality automotive products from a company with over 100 year history.

The partnership comes as the team is branching into national events with a core drive to provide partners with passion to deliver results.

With a full year of racing ahead as we all celebrate moving out of covid and back to a bright motorsport future, the team is excited with the partnership and looking forward to the V8 Sounds on the V8 SuperUte grid.

At JKD Racing we “Love the Sport – Motorsport”.