Jetpilot Workwear joins WAU as workwear provider

Walkinshaw Andretti United has today announced that Jetpilot Workwear has joined the Team as Official Workwear Provider for the 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

The crew will use the Jetpilot Workwear pants and shorts while working on both cars.

New to the market, Jetpilot Workwear is for those who work, but work to live, built on a history of innovation and progression with over 32 years of tested products in the action sports market. Their products are tried and tested, and made to last.

Everything from head-wear down to socks is covered in their range, which can be viewed at www.jetpilot.com.au.

BRUCE STEWART – WALKINSHAW ANDRETTI UNITED CO-TEAM PRINCIPAL

“It’s fantastic to partner with such an entrenched and premium brand like Jetpilot, working closely with them to showcase their new workwear range,” Stewart said.

“They have made their mark in the action sports and apparel industry, and I have no doubt their workwear range will be a revelation for all tradies out there, it’s seriously impressive and diverse.

“The guys in the workshop are already raving about the products, it’ll be great to see the team in full uniform at the Adelaide 500.”

SHANNON WUOTI – JETPILOT INTERNATIONAL SALES AND MARKETING MANAGER

“We were immediately attracted to the Walkinshaw Andretti United team; their modern youthful approach and brand aesthetic, is a perfect fit for our Jetpilot Workwear.”

“Our entire Jetpilot business is buzzing, there is a real excitement that comes with the exposure this partnership presents, we are pumped that we get an opportunity to show the versatility of our workwear in this high-pressure environment.

“The 2020 season is going to be phenomenal, both Mostert and Fullwood are going to bring it.

“We are looking forward to having a lot of fun with Bruce and the team, as well as the occasional drink of champagne in victory lane!”