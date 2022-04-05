Jenkins grabs another open podium!

Jack Jenkins took out the opening round of the Victorian Golden Power Series at the Goulburn Valley Kart Club in February. The series recommenced over the weekend at the Bendigo Kart Club and Jenkins was looking to take out back to back round wins in the series. Jack had a large field of eighteen drivers to compete against and was looking very strong in Saturday morning practice before qualifying topping both sessions. This had his team and young driver ready to push hard for pole position.

Jenkins hit the track for qualifying and immediately had himself setting times in the front group. The Pulse Tuning supported entry was straight in the top five and at times throughout the session on the all important pole position. With many positional changes and fast laps Jenkins set the third fastest time of the session having himself off the inside of the second row. Jack was now looking to heat one to try and move further up the grid.

Jenkins got a lightening start in heat one and was able to move straight to the lead on the opening lap. Jack was pushing hard at the front when a couple of black and white flags came out for different drivers, confusing Jack in the lead of the race. Jenkins unfortunately pulled in due to this resulting in a DNF result for the young driver. The team were now full steam ahead to heat two to try and pull back some points.

In heat two Jack was able to once again get another excellent start and go straight to the front of the field. The Pulse Tuning supported entry put in a smooth and fast start, opening up margin on the rest of the field. Jenkins took out a dominate victory by over two and half seconds really showing the speed and package he had to offer. Due to these results, Jenkins was starting out of position four on Sunday for heat three.

Sunday morning hit and Jenkins confidence was high as he was ready to try and move forward in heat three. Jenkins got another lighting start moving straight up into the top two drivers and looking in the hunt for victory once again. The Pulse Tuning entry was working well and by half race distance Jack had taken the lead of the race. Jenkins was able to take the lead and not look back from there taking his second consecutive heat win. This had Jenkins out of position four for the fifteen lap final.

Jack had a clean get away and settled into position four at the end of the opening lap. Jenkins made a move for third spot on lap two and had made his way into second by lap four. The Pulse Tuning supported entry made and excellent move for the race lead at the half way point and was looking strong. In a tough back end to the race, Jenkins swapped the lead multiple times with competitor Aiden Schweikert in the quest for the round victory. In an exciting and hectic finish Jenkins was able to come home on the podium in second position overall and left the round with the championship lead. Jack’s parents spoke post weekend of their up and down race weekend. “Another good round of the Golden Power Series. A few ups and downs but overall, an excellent outcome. Huge thanks of course to the team at Pulse Tuning, but also to the GPS committee, Bendigo Kart Club and Maxxis tyres for a great event”. Jenkins will be back on circuit in three weeks at the Victorian State Championships out of the Eastern Lions Kart Club.