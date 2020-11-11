Jaxon Evans to make WEC debut in 8 Hours of Bahrain

Carrera Cup Champion continues ascent up Porsche Motorsport Pyramid

The 2018 Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Australia Champion, Jaxon Evans, has been included in the driver line-up for the Dempsey Proton Racing for this week’s 8 Hours of Bahrain, the final round of the 2019 / 2020

FIA World Endurance Championship.

The Porsche Junior, who recently added the 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup France Championship to his resume, was a frontrunner in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup this year for BWT Lechner Racing, clinching the opening round of the season in Spielberg, Austria.

The New Zealander’s trajectory continues to follow that of Matt Campbell, who since clinching the 2016 Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Australia title, has gone onto succeed at the highest levels of the sport with Le Mans 24-hour, IMSA and Bathurst 12-Hour victories to his name.

Campbell has been a regular in the Dempsey Proton Racing squad in the last years and Evans will make his WEC debut for the team alongside Emirati, Khaled Al Qubaisi and Germany’s Marco Holzer in the No. 88 Porsche 911 RSR in the LMGTE AM class.

Evans also competed in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual with Porsche Esports earlier this year and won the Porsche Junior Shootout in 2018.

Free Practice 1 will be held on Thursday evening followed by two further free practice sessions plus qualifying on Friday (13 November). The season-closing 8 Hours of Bahrain will commence at 14h00 local time on Saturday.

Fans can watch all the action live via the WEC app.