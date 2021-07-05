Jaxon Evans repeats his 2020 Porsche Mobil1 Supercup win in Spielberg

The Red Bull Ring continues to be good turf for Jaxon Evans: The New Zealander won round three of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup on the Formula 1 circuit in Styria. It was here in 2020 that the Martinet by Alméras driver won his very first race in Porsche’s international one-make cup. Evans swept to the front in the first lap and controlled the 32-strong field over the remainder of the race. At the flag, he held a 0.646-second lead over Luxembourger Dylan Pereira (BWT Lechner Racing), who had taken up the race from pole position. Third place was enough for Larry ten Voorde (Team GP Elite) from the Netherlands to defend his championship lead.

The second Spielberg race within two weekends got off to a turbulent start. Taking up the race from the second grid spot, Evans overtook Pereira shortly after the start when he had to veer into the run-off area in a corner. “The brake balance was perfect in qualifying but wasn’t quite optimal in the race – the front wheels locked up for a second,” said Pereira, explaining his detour. While a vehicle was being salvaged from the gravel trap shortly afterwards, the race officials deployed a safety car. The race had only just gone green again when a similar incident caused another safety car phase. Evans kept his cool after the two restarts and even managed to pull clear of his pursuers. “I was certain that Dylan would have problems with his tyres after his brakes locked up so I wasn’t too worried,” revealed the New Zealander, who has advanced to position two in the standings after his victory.

While Evans and Pereira turned their laps at a respectful distance, a fierce fight for third place unfolded behind them. Defending champion Larry ten Voorde, Porsche Junior Ayhancan Güven (BWT Lechner Racing) from Turkey and Germany’s Laurin Heinrich (Nebulus Racing by Huber) battled amongst themselves in almost every corner and also switched positions. Güven overtook ten Voorde only to have a puncture knock him out of the three-way fight during the penultimate lap. Ten Voorde managed to fend off Heinrich, who ultimately took the flag in fourth place and won the rookie classification. “I couldn’t do more today,” admitted ten Voorde, the reigning champion and winner of last weekend’s race at the Red Bull Ring. “Ayhancan’s overtaking manoeuvre was superb. If it hadn’t been for the puncture, I’d never had caught him again.”

The ProAm category went to the Monegasque Nicolas Misslin (Lechner Racing Middle East), who shared the podium with Stéphane Denoual (F/Pierre Martinet by Alméras) and the defending ProAm champion Roar Lindland (N/Nebulus Racing by Huber). Hollywood star Michael Fassbender (X-Men, 12 Years a Slave) finished the race on 24th as a guest driver in the ca. 375 kW (515 PS) Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. “My goal was to beat the other amateur guest driver Georgios Frangulis to the flag – and I did it,” concluded the German-Irish actor, who normally contests the European Le Mans Series (ELMS) in the Porsche 911 RSR.

The winner’s trophy was presented by Albrecht Reimold, Member of the Executive Board, Production and Logistics, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG. “It’s fantastic that spectators can now return to the circuits. The Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup races always have a great atmosphere. As the person responsible for production, I’m thrilled that the teams are very satisfied with the new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup,” he commented. “As a sponsor for sustainability with our company, I’m proud that the Supercup is powered by regenerative fuel from renewable sources. Motorsport at Porsche has always brought about innovations that benefit production vehicles. Now, motorsport again has the unique chance to advance key elements not only for the automobile but also for society as a whole. In this regard, Porsche has taken the perfect first step.”

Round four of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup will be contested in Budapest, Hungary from 26 to 28 July, 2021.

Race 3 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, 17 laps, Spielberg (A)

1. Jaxon Evans (NZ/Martinet by Alméras), 28:31.966 minutes

2. Dylan Pereira (L/BWT Lechner Racing), +0.646 seconds

3. Larry ten Voorde (NL/Team GP Elite), +4.902 seconds

4. Laurin Heinrich (D/Nebulus Racing by Huber), +5.370 seconds

5. Florian Latorre (F/CLRT), +5.850 seconds

6. Tio Ellinas (CY/Lechner Racing Middle East), +10.890 seconds

Overall classification Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup after 3 of 8 races

1. Larry ten Voorde (NL/Team GP Elite), 67 points

3. Jaxon Evans (NZ/Martinet by Alméras), 55 points

2. Dorian Boccolacci (F/Martinet by Alméras), 37 points

4. Leon Köhler (D/Nebulus Racing by Huber), 35 points

5. Christopher Zöchling (A/FACH AUTO TECH), 29 points

6. Dylan Pereira (L/BWT Lechner Racing), 25 points

* Full results and overall standings:

https://motorsports.porsche.com/usa/en/article/2021/03/12/pmsc-2021-results

To keep abreast of Jaxon Evans performances in 2021 follow the Porsche Motorsport Australia social pages: Instagram – @PorscheMotorsportAU / Twitter – @PorscheMspAU / Facebook.com/ PorscheMotorsportAU