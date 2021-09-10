Jaxon Evans heads to Monza for Porsche Supercup finale

Alonso’s 500 tilt first drew Ilott to IndyCar
Hulkenberg’s F1 career all but over
Hamilton not expecting Mercedes F1 romp in Monza
Marquez cautious about chances at anti-clockwise Aragon
Adderton concedes defeat in Supercars ownership race
Gold Coast shaping for date change in 2022 return
Hectic F1 qualifying session predicted in Monza
Ricciardo’s advice to Sauber-bound Bottas
Pessimism at Ferrari heading into Italian GP
Phillip Island Supercars round cancelled
Supercars teams have met about ownership change