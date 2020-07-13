Jaxon Evans finishes in top five in Round 2 of Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Round 2 race review, Spielberg, Austria

Dylan Pereira (BWT Lechner Racing) shone at round two of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup at the Red Bull Ring. The Luxembourger took the flag at the Grand Prix circuit in Styria almost four seconds ahead of a trio consisting of Porsche Junior Ayhancan Güven (TR/Martinet by Alméras), Larry ten Voorde (NL/Team GP Elite) and Leon Köhler (D/Lechner Racing Middle).

“No one can plan that, everything simply ran perfectly,” said an elated Pereira. With his win, Pereira moves to the top of the points table in the international Supercup, which has represented the pinnacle of Porsche’s one-make cup series since 1993 and is currently contested with 485 hp Porsche 911 GT3 Cup racers.

Porsche Junior, Jaxon Evans (BWT Lechner Racing), the winner of the season-opening round at the same venue, rounded out the top five, moving up three places after a poor qualifying session saw him start the race from eighth.

“I lacked confidence in my car in qualifying,” admitted the New Zealander, “But my goal was to finish in the top five, so at least that worked,” said the New Zealander

2019 Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Australia Champion, Jordan Love, just missed out on the top 10, but his FACH AUTO TECH Team Principal, Alex Fach, said he could recognize an upward trend.

“It was an extremely difficult start to the season”, Fach explained and added: “But in comparison to the first race a week ago, we’ve made some improvement. Even though results don’t show this at first glance, we’re on the right track.”

Jordan Love delivered the proof with his twelfth in Free Practice, which was a considerable improvement to his start position (18th) in his debut race. The Supercup rookie driver moved forward briefly during the race but fell back to finish 13th, two places behind teammate, Jaap van Lagen (11th).

After two back-to-back races at Spielberg, the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup now travels to Hungary, where the third round of the season will be held at the Hungaroring near Budapest next weekend.

Result round 2 Lauf Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Spielberg (A), 17 laps

1. Dylan Pereira (L/BWT Lechner Racing), 26:08.539 minutes

2. Ayhancan Güven (TR/Martinet by Alméras), + 3.750 seconds

3. Larry ten Voorde (NL/Team GP Elite), + 4.342 seconds

4. Leon Köhler (D/Lechner Racing Middle East), + 4.856 seconds

5. Jaxon Evans (NZ/BWT Lechner Racing), + 7.120 seconds

6. Marvin Klein (F/Martinet by Alméras), + 8.860 seconds

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup 2020, Standings after 2 of 8 races

1. Dylan Pereira (L/BWT Lechner Racing), 45 points

2. Jaxon Evans (NZ/BWT Lechner Racing), 37 points

3. Leon Köhler (D/Lechner Racing Middle East), 31 points

4. Larry ten Voorde (NL/Team GP Elite), 31 points

5. Ayhancan Güven (TR/Martinet by Alméras), 28 points

6. Florian Latorre (F/CLRT), 21 points