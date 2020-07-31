Jaxon Evans and Jordan Love head to Silverstone for Round 4 of Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Round four of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, run as support to the British Grand Prix, will be contested on one of the world’s most time-honoured racetracks. In 1950, the Silverstone circuit hosted the first-ever Formula 1 race.

Since 1994, the former airfield north of London has served as the venue for the international one-make cup, with the 485-hp Porsche 911 GT3 Cup teams using the Silverstone circuit as their base over the next two race weekends.

The 5,901 kilometre Silverstone Circuit ranks as one of the most demanding in the world, with its blend of long straights, fast and slow chicanes. While the circuit’s Maggots, Becketts, Woodcote and Hangar Straight are recognized by racing fans all over the world.

“The Silverstone Grand Prix circuit is a demanding racetrack,” said Dylan Pereira (L/BWT Lechner Racing), who currently leads the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup standings after winning in Austria and Hungary.

“The pace here is usually very high and there are a handful of corners that take courage. What’s more, you always have to be prepared for rain in England. I’m expecting a very exciting weekend.”

Pereira’s BWT Lechner Racing teammate and Porsche Junior, Jaxon Evans, currently lies fourth in the Championship after winning the opening race of the season in Spielberg, Austria.

After claiming his first Rookie podium in the last round, reigning Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Australia Champion, Jordan Love, will be doing his first laps on the ‘The Home of British Motor Racing’ in Free Practice on Friday, 31 July.

Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday, while the 13-lap race will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Channel 506 as well as Kayo Sports at 20:23 on Sunday evening.

Broadcast times: Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Round 4, Silverstone (AEST)

Fox Sports 506 Sunday 02 Aug 20:23 21:05

Fox Sports 506 HD Sunday 02 Aug 20:23 – 21:05

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Standings after 3 of 8 races

1. Dylan Pereira (L/BWT Lechner Racing), 70 points

2. Ayhancan Güven (TR/Martinet by Alméras), 48 points

3. Larry ten Voorde (NL/Team GP Elite), 48 points

4. Jaxon Evans (NZ/BWT Lechner Racing), 37 points

5. Marvin Klein (F/Martinet by Alméras), 33 points

6. Leon Köhler (D/Lechner Racing Middle East), 31 points