Janev takes on the Victorian Kart Championship at home!

Kristian Janev took on his second major title in consecutive weekends in his new X30 class. Janev had a superb weekend at the second round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship over in Adelaide and was now taking place in the Victorian Kart Championship at the Eastern Lions Kart Club. Janev was in a near capacity field of forty drivers in the X30 Light class and was looking to make strong impression on his home track.

Janev headed out on circuit for qualifying and was trying to get as far up the grid as possible. The Janev Building backed entry was able to put himself in the top ten drivers fairly quickly and really challenge the top group. Kristian put in fast and consistent laps throughout the session and was able to move further up the grid across the session. Janev was able to qualify in position seven up on the fourth row of the grid for the opening heats.

Kristian now looked to his opening heat of racing to try and move his way up through the field. The Regency Windows backed entry got a clean get away and settled into eighth spot. Janev had the head down and was able to move his way up through the field. In a calculated and highly skilled drive, Kristian was able to move his way inside the top five and cross the line in position five overall in a great start to his weekend.

Janev and his Pro Karting team were happy with the start to his weekend and were looking to continue this in heat two. The Masterpiece Cabinetry sponsored entry settled into position eight off the start and once again had the eyes forward. Kristian was able to move inside the top five as the race went on showing exceptional speed and coolness at his young age. Janev came home in position five overall to round out his Saturday’s racing.

Sunday racing came around and Janev was starting out of position five due to his Saturday heat results. The Pro Karting team driver got an excellent start and was able to jump straight up into the three right behind Jace Matthews and Bradley Jenner. Janev stalked to back of the Australian Champion and in the battle at the front. Kristian put in his best performance of the weekend rounding out the top three in third position!

Janev had the nerves up for the final and was starting out of position four for the race. In a bitter pill to swallow the outside starters got a poor start with the Janev Building backed entry down in position ten by the end of the opening lap. Kristian never gave up in his charge through the field moving up spots and getting on the edge of the top five karters. Kristian was able to come home in sixth position overall in another great drive.

Kristian’s father David spoke post weekend of his young sons driving. “It was a great weekend at our home track running with Pro Karting. He moved forward all weekend and the start in the final really did potentially cost us a podium and battling for the win. We’ve had a massive two weeks and we look forward to the next one”. Janev will certainly be a driver to watch in the X30 ranks in season 2022.