Janev makes senior debut at the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship!

Kristian Janev was back on circuit over the weekend taking on the second round of the SP Tools Australia Kart Championship at the Southern Go Kart Club. Janev was having his first meeting in the senior ranks after recently moving up to the X30 class. Kristian, only the age of fourteen was taking on some of the best near fifty drivers in the country and was looking forward to the challenge!

After setting the fastest time in timed practice, Janev was excited and the first driver out the gate for Friday afternoon qualifying. The Janev Building backed entry hit the track in the upper fifty percent of X30 qualifying. Kristian was immediately in the top ten and then worked his way into the top five and the battle for pole position. In a hotly contested and quickly ran session, Janev was able to set a time fast enough for position four which would have him out of the top two for his split heats.

Janev was excited for his first race in seniors but didn’t get the start he was after dropping back to fourth off the start. The Regency Windows backed entry put his head down and started putting in fast and consistent lap times closing in on the top three. With only three laps to go, Kristian was able to make his way up to position three and finish there to start his racing weekend!

Heat two was a dramatic affair for Janev once again starting off the front row of the grid. The Master Piece Cabinetry backed entry got a great start and was leading the highly skilled field in the early stages. In a scary and tense moment Janev was passed for the lead, the driver in third accidently hit his kart and this resulted in the fourteen-year-old rolling his kart. Kristian was checked on by medical and was cleared, the young driver showed toughness and determination to race on for the rest of the weekend.

Janev bounced back in the best possible way, grabbing a great result in heat three. The Ur Buddy sponsored entry got a great start jumping to the lead and being able to open up margin while the drivers behind battled for the minors. Kristian was able to lead every lap and take his first race win as a senior, while also taking his first SP Tools Australian Kart Championship race win of the year.

Kristian was once again in the battle in heat four, getting a strong start and being in the top three. The Pro Karting driver slotted into position three and made the move for second by lap three. With a red flag stopping the race, Kristian looked extremely fast on the restart. Janev made the move on Australian Kart Champion Brad Jenner for the lead and crossed the line in position one! In unfortunate circumstances, Janev was giving a ten second penalty for a restart infringement being classified in position fifteen.

Janev was now looking to the final to try and move forward as far as he can. In another unfortunate turn in the young driver’s weekend, Kristian was hit on the opening lap of the final and was forced to watch the final from the sidelines. Kristian’s father David spoke post weekend of the ups and downs of the weekend. “I’m super proud of Kristian and his pace this weekend. Being only fourteen years old and coming up against the countries best. The roll over on Saturday scared me so to get back out on track was a great result. Look out for us in June for the next round at our home track of Eastern Lions”. Janev will be back on the circuit this weekend for the Victorian Open State Championships at the Eastern Lions Kart Club.