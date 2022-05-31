Jai George takes victory at Albury Wodonga

Jai George headed back to the Golden Power Series over the weekend at the Albury Wodonga Kart Club. George has had a great start to his season, coming away with a pole position and continually running inside the top five. George in a field of nearly thirty drivers was looking to keep his championship hunt alive and make up points to the drivers ahead of him in the championship. Qualifying was the starting point for young Jai’s weekend.

Jai hit the track for qualifying and after strong signs in practice was confident of a good result. The Cadet 12 ace was able to immediately put himself in the top ten and then push his way into the top five. George was right in the battle for pole position and was putting in smooth and fast lap times. In an excellent display, Jai was able to set the third fastest time in the field and was to start off the inside of the second row for the heats.

George was confident after qualifying he could take it to the rest of the field and challenge for victory. The Barber Master Croydon backed entry got a great start and jumped straight up into position two. Jai was able to show his pace and determination and jump into the lead and have pole sitter Boston Gillanders chasing. In a smooth and calculated drive, George was able to come home with the opening heat win in a great start to his racing weekend.

Jai was once again out of position number three and was looking to keep the positive start to his weekend going. The Bella Building Services backed entry was in a much more full-on battle with the top five all continually changing positions. George moved around the top five all throughout the race and there were multiple different lead changes. Jai was able to come home in third spot overall and put him off pole position for the third heat.

George was looking to get a clean get away in the third heat and that was exactly what he did. The Cadet 12 driver was able to open up margin while his rivals behind him battled for positions. In one of the biggest wins of the weekend, Jai was able to come home seven seconds clear of the field in position one! George was once again off pole position for the final and looking to take his first open win of the season.

Jai was off pole position and got a clean get away and had the head down trying to open margin. The Barber Master Croydon backed entry was able to open up margin on the field but had Boston Gillanders mounting a challenge in the middle of the race. Gillanders was able to close up onto the back of George and make the final few laps an epic finish. Jai was able to hold his nerve and take out the final and round win in the Golden Power Series. This was Jai’s first open meeting victory since moving to Cadet 12 and had him right in the hunt for the championship. George will be back for the fourth round at Eastern Lions Kart Club on the ninth and tenth of July.