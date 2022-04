Jai George restarted his quest in the Victorian Golden Power Series over the weekend at the Bendigo Kart Club. George took a strong podium result at the opening round of the series at the Goulburn Valley Kart Club. Jai was looking to continue his strong start to the series in his Parolin kart. George ran in the top five for both opening practice sessions and looked a strong chance leading into qualifying for the weekend.

In a field of near twenty drivers, George was excited for qualifying and had new tyres on ready to put his best foot forward. Jai was told by his father and pit crew to go out as fast and hard as possible to try and get as far up the grid as possible. George unfortunately had his weekend turned on its head, going off on new cold tyres and not setting a lap time. This now had Jai off the rear of the grid in the heats with plenty of work to do.

After setting no lap time in qualifying, Jai was determined to make his way up the grid as quickly and smoothly as possible. The Barber Master Croydon backed entry got a great start and immediately jumped inside the top fifteen on lap one. George had a busy opening half of the race making up positions and moving into the top ten by mid race. In a great recovery drive, Jai was able to move up to position eight by races end grabbing some valuable points.

George was once again of the rear of the grid for the second heat and was looking to make up spots like he did in heat one. The Bella Building Services supported entry had a frantic opening lap jumping inside the top ten straight away. Jai continued his lightening start to be just outside the top five by the middle of the race. In another massive fight back, George crossed the line in sixth position overall moving up over ten spots from his starting position. Jai now looked to Sunday to continue his racing weekend.

George was now out of position eight for heat three after his opening two heat results. George unfortunately didn’t get the start he was after, dropping outside the top ten on the opening lap. The Barber Master Croydon backed entry put his head down and quickly made his way back into the top ten. Jai had sensational pace, setting the fastest lap of the race on his charge back through the field. George was able to cross the line in position seven and now looked to the final to try and come home with a strong result.

Jai was now starting out of position six for the final and stayed there in the opening lap of the race. By mid-race the Bella Building Services supported entry had made his way into the top five and was right on the back of the lead group. In an exciting battle and finish to the race, George was right in the battle to push for victory. Jai drove as hard as he could and came home with position four overall in a great fight back! George will now look to continue his strong start to the series at the next round at Albury Wodonga Kart Club in May.