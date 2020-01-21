Iwanow graduates with honours

To say that Blake Iwanow’s Junior Sedan career has been an illustrious one would be quite the understatement, with the junior driver now graduating into senior competition as a champion, having successfully defended last weekend’s WA Title.

Racking up a long list of achievements throughout his five seasons in the Junior Sedans class, it was during last season’s WA Title at Albany’s Attwell Park Speedway that Iwanow accomplished his biggest milestone yet, clean sweeping the event aboard his WA # 24 UltraTune – Cannington supported Hyundai Excel.

Almost repeating history during this season’s running of the event at Narrogin Speedway, Iwanow won three of his four heat races, placing second in the other and qualifying in pole position for the 25-lap feature race, leading from start to finish to claim back to back victories and reward himself with the best possible finish during what was his final race meeting in Junior Sedans.

In addition to his pair of WA Title crowns, Iwanow proved himself on a national scale twice in his career, having shown impressive pace during his two contested National Titles despite Lady Luck denying him a result.

Participating in his maiden National Title at Darwin’s Northline Speedway in 2018, the Byford, WA-based driver qualified third for the feature race before his hopes were dashed due to an unavoidable collision with another driver.

Backing it up recently during this season’s National Title at Collie Speedway, Iwanow was undefeated heading into the feature race, lining up in pole position, only to suffer a delaminating tyre off the first restart, which caused him to slip backwards in the latter stages of the race.

While he may have been denied the National Champion mantle, there’s no denying Iwanow’s success, with the 17-year-old banking a whopping 51 feature-race wins throughout his time in Junior Sedans, not to mention countless heat-race wins.

Now eager to take the next step in his career, Iwanow looks forward to joining his brother Matthew in the Wingless Sprints class, with the pair no doubt going to deliver some fantastic sibling rivalry on the track in seasons to come.

“I’ve very much enjoyed my time in Junior Sedans. It’s such a competitive class and to have been able to achieve all that we have against such talented drivers is extremely special,” Iwanow commented.

“Without my family, along with our sponsors, none of this would have been possible, so I have to say a huge thank you to them for their continued support as I prepare to make the move into Wingless Sprints. I’m really looking forward to the new challenge and also being able to race against my brother. Hopefully we can hit the ground running.”

For his maiden appearance in Wingless Sprints, Iwanow hopes to contest the upcoming race meeting at Collie Speedway on the Saturday night of February 1.

Iwanow is proudly supported by the family-business UltraTune – Cannington, along with Demon Racecar Fibreglass, Redline Racecars & Rollcages, Hyundai Heaven, Castrol, T&R Green Automotive Service, Bling Custom Coatings, KCLD Cleaning, and Snap-On Tools Kalgoorlie.

Special thanks go to his mum and dad Jody and Murray, and his brother Matthew.