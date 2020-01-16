LATEST:

Isuzu Ute drives support for bushfire aid

Thursday 16th January, 2020 - 3:27pm

With Australians currently battling the largest bushfire disaster seen in recent years, Isuzu UTE Australia is pledging support of $50,000 to the Salvation Army and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), to not only help bring some much needed reprieve to the lives affected during this catastrophic time, but to help drive communities to join the appeals.

Recognising that both Australians and wildlife ecosystems have been devastated by these bushfires, the $50,000 donation will be evenly split between the two charities; the Salvation Army, who are at the forefront supporting affected Australians and the World Wildlife Fund, who are saving injured wildlife and restoring the forest habitats once the fires have cleared.

