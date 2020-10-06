Island Batteries Merges with the R&J Batteries Brand

It is with great pleasure we announce the merger of Island Batteries into the R&J Batteries brand from the 1st of October 2020.

Since becoming a division of R&J Batteries in 2004, Island Batteries had continued to operate under its own name in Tasmania, Australia. From October onwards, Island Batteries Launceston and Hobart will be powered by the national R&J Batteries brand name.

Established in 1997, Island Batteries is one of Tasmania’s largest battery importers and distributors.

Operating from two convenient locations in Hobart and Launceston, Island Batteries services the entire state of Tasmania with battery and lubricants needs for all applications.

Speaking of Island Batteries’ long standing association with R&J Batteries, Ray Robson, Managing Director of R&J Batteries said, “Island Batteries has become an iconic and trusted brand throughout Tasmania over the past 20 years but the timing is now right to officially become part of the parent company, R&J Batteries.”

The complexity of operating Island Batteries as a separate business has been increasingly difficult in recent times with substantial growth in the national sales market.

By merging Island Batteries into the wider R&J Batteries network, our Tasmanian operations will benefit from all R&J Batteries promotional programs, advertising, marketing and sponsorship deals.

While there is a transition in the brand name from Island Batteries to R&J Batteries, there will be no further changes to the staff, customers or products in Tasmania.

R&J Batteries Launceston and Hobart branches will continue to operate from their existing locations on 83 – 87 Invermay Road and 41 Derwent Park Road respectively.

R&J Batteries would like to take this opportunity to thank all previous shareholders involved with the Island Batteries business for their valued input and support over the past 15 years.

As we look forward to the transition, we would like to welcome the hardworking staff at Island Batteries to the R&J Batteries family.