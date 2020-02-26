Introducing the 2020 AMRS media team

The Australian Motor Racing Series will launch into 2020 with an expanded media team, which will supplement the free-to-air SBS Speedweek broadcast and Motorsports TV live stream package to further enhance the standard of coverage.

The 2020 AMRS media team will consist of:

Kylie King – Live Stream Host/Pit Reporter

Experienced journalist and reporter Kylie King is a familiar face on many Australian motorsport television broadcasts.

The highlights on Kylie’s extensive CV include support category reporter for Supercars Television, feature story producer for Network 10’s RPM program, story producer for the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix, television pit reporter for the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix and producer of Supercars race highlights packages.

Kylie is also heavily involved in online and broadcast media roles within the Albury-Wodonga region; she is the founder of the popular Border Café website, and co-presents the breakfast program on local radio station, 2AY.

Kylie will produce feature interview content, pit lane and paddock coverage for the AMRS live-stream and television broadcasts.

“I’m pleased to return as part of the broadcast team for 2020. I have fond memories of working on this series in its foundation year in 2018 and thoroughly enjoyed unearthing some of the characters ‘behind the helmet’, as well as capturing the energy of the racing as a pit-lane reporter. It’s great to see the series continue to grow and I can’t wait to see what this year brings.”

Luke Huysmans – Live Stream/Television Host Commentator



An addition to the AMRS broadcast team for 2020 is Luke Huysmans, who will host the commentary for each round of the series.

Luke’s background encompasses an extensive array of broadcasting and hosting roles, including high-profile events such as the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix and Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Luke has also been involved in voiceover work for radio and television commercials, working with companies such as Mazda Australia, where he is the online face of the brand.

At AMRS rounds, Luke will be the host commentator for the trackside PA and live-stream coverage and will also narrate the highlights packages for Speedweek.

“I am beyond excited to get stuck into the AMRS. Seven huge rounds filled with super-competitive categories, it’s going to provide some top-notch racing and some epic battles. I can’t wait to be a part of this fantastic team, bring on Winton and Round 1!”

Lachlan Mansell – Media Manager



Lachlan Mansell has been a part of the AMRS since its inaugural season in 2018 and will continue managing all media and communications for the series.

Lachlan has extensive history within the Benalla Auto Club Group, having worked across both circuits owned by the group as Media Manager. He has also worked in a variety of motorsport PR roles, including a stint with Veracity Media, the agency which represented Holden Motorsport in the Supercars Championship.

Lachlan’s business, Chequered Flag Media, currently provides communications services for a variety of clients including individual competitors, teams and categories, and he continues to be a familiar voice on commentary at many racing events.

Lachlan will oversee the entire media programme for the series including the publication of social media content, generating feature stories for online and broadcast channels and liaising with media outlets to maximise publicity for the series. He will also make guest appearances in commentary as an expert analyst for selected races.

“The AMRS occupies an important niche in the Australian motorsport industry, and I’m passionate about the continued growth of the series. Everywhere you look, there are captivating stories to be told; I’m looking forward to capturing those stories and broadcasting them far and wide for motorsport fans to enjoy.”

AMRS Series Manager Matt Baragwanath said the media team will enhance the presentation of the series.

“We’re fortunate enough to have secured such high calibre talent for our 2020 media unit, and along with the broadcast and production experience of Matt Swaab and Greg Sita from AVE, all the resources are in place for us to ensure the coverage of this year’s AMRS is the best it has ever been.”

The 2020 AMRS commences at Winton Raceway this weekend.