In the race to be king only one will rise above in the Street Stocks and Sprintcars

The annual King of the Mount Street Stock show will share equaling billing as the main event this weekend with thirty plus Street Stocks trying to dethrone Jason Degoldi as our ‘King of the Mount’ whilst the Victorian Speedway Council Sprintcars are in town for their state title and one racer will be known as the champion for the next twelve months as they steer their Winged machine around the traps.

Thirty-Seven Street Stocks at last count had put in their nomination in to get down to battle, current Queensland Champion Matt Nelson is on that list as the only current state champion in the field. A long list of competitions will hope to be at the end of the race and in the top and preferably holding the front position and we could leave out some names, however the editor will not let us put everybody in.

Starting with Belmont Speedway Drivers Club and local Ballarat race drivers we put Jason Degoldi as number one. Dean Jenkins, Scott Secombe, Mick Clark, Aaron White, and Jayden Blomeley are drivers to watch.

From the visiting club drivers after Nelson we add, Morris Ahearn, Steven Watts, Ricky Cornwall, Jason Duell, Chris Marino, Shane Roycroft, David Barrie, Tyler Barton, and Terry Hammond as likely combatants in the top five.

After a gruelling race, somebody will stand out and the crown will King or for that fact a Queen will reign supreme with several Ladies in the line up including Ellen Vagg, Zoey Salau, Felicity Roycroft and Kayla Knox amongst them.

The Sprintcar most inform drivers are the two-car team from Bairnsdale of Adam Greenwood and Alistair Bastian. The lads have been swapping victory’s up in East Gippsland amongst each other however giving them curry has been David McKay and Shane Steenholdt. The current Victorian champion Dennis Jones straps in for the ride every now and then depending on other commitments and he too had a big win this season at Bairnsdale chasing Greenwood in one of the events until taking the chocolates in one of those events.

Steve Horton from the Western Side of the West gate is a quick and has done well at Redline in the past as a F500 competitor, Redline today though is a whole different beast of a racetrack. Sam Wren born and bred from Ballarat is in for his first Chevrolet Alloy block LS state title and Shane Stevens from the south west lines up also. Mark Laity a former Victorian champion can never be discounted out of the equation and there we have a very handy line-up with others likely to figure in the finish.

Tim Reidy and Dean Heseltine resume their Redline battles where in recent seasons they had been swapping wins and keeping a count against each other. This time though, we do not expect things to go entirely their way with Paul Sullivan, Trevor Thierry, Stephen Hopkins, Neale Peachey, and Keenan Casey just some of those that want to upset the script and are keen to show the lads the rear end of their race cars in the AMCA Nationals.

A local field of Standard Saloon competitors includes Jeff Oldfield a strong performing Belmont member driver, Patrick Walsh who has been locking in podium results around the traps, Mark Seller, and Wendouree businessman Rick Stowe.

Gates to the public open at 2pm, aiming for a 4.30pm race meeting start.

Entry is Adults $25 & Pensioners $20 Kids 6 to the age of 16 $5 or a family $60 (2 adults & 4 Kids) fully catered venue, no BYO as per law.

