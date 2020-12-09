LATEST

Improved Production Queensland 2021 calendar

Improved Production Queensland 2021 calendar

Thursday 10th December, 2020 - 10:25am

Image credit: Lee Wallis

The 2021 racing calendar for Improved Production Queensland has been finalised, giving the category five racing rounds for the year and the Improved Production Nationals event in October.

The current COVID impact on the category meant that 2020 only had two rounds, and the Improved Production Nationals was postponed a year to allow competitors the ability to enter the state without quarantine.

Improved Production Queensland Club President Drew Lawrence said that 2021 will be a huge year for the category.

“We’re looking forward to 2021 having five rounds. Improved Production Australia has been more than accommodating allowing us the opportunity to postpone the Nationals event until all competitors could make the trip without quarantine”, he said.

“We’re also excited to be welcomed back to the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships at Morgan Park in June. Quite a few club members are already very excited about this round”.

“2021 is going to be a massive year for Improved Production Queensland. The committee and club members can’t wait for round one in March”, concluded Lawrence.

The 2021 calendar:
Round 1: 26-28 March
Round 2: 4-6 June
Round 3: 25-27 June (Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships)
Round 4: 27-29 August
Nationals: 1-3 October
Round 5: 19-21 November

