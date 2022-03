The Ian Boettcher Race Parts team has today announced that they have parted ways with Mitchell Gee as their driver of the Qld # 36 Super Sedan.

After joining the team at the beginning of this season, Gee has driven the Qld # 36 Ian Boettcher Race Parts Dominator around the state of Queensland running in the domestic series and has collected numerous minor podium feature-race finishes along the way. However, the team has decided to part ways with Gee, effective immediately.

“The team has made the decision to take a break from our racing program for the time being due to business priorities and family health issues, and unfortunately as a result of this we have had to relieve Mitchell of his driving duties,” stated Ian Boettcher Race Parts team manager Greg Boettcher.

“We would like to thank Mitchell for all of his efforts during our time with us, and on behalf of the whole team, we would like to wish him all the best going forward with his speedway career.”

Photo: Matthew Paul Photography