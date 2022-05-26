Huge speedway night set for Rushworth this Saturday night

This Saturday night Rushworth Speedway is set to put on a huge show with over one hundred competitors speeding around the terrific track that the Goulburn Valley Auto Club put together for racing. The big events this weekend include the Paul Benton Memorial and Margaret Beattie Memorial that was not run a fortnight ago and on top of that, we add in the Compact Speedcars, Amca Nationals and Grand Prix Midgets series rounds and great fields in the Goulburn Valley club classes and the Sports Sedans.

Entries have changed in the Paul Benton Memorial due to availability of competitors, however the event has still attracted Shane Stewart from Morwell a former Victorian champion, hard chargers Matt Domburg, Micheal Fleming-Robertson, Morris Ahearn, Shane Roycroft, Nathan Hutchins, Wayne Sheerman and Tim Hutchinson and a handy field of other drivers keen to put the pressure on the expected front runners.

It is very hard to pick a winner in the race that honours the late former club President Paul Benton who was a Standard Saloon man back in his day. It is well known that Paul lost his life working at the track to ensure the Standards Saloons had a terrific venue for their state title in the 1990’s. The Standard Saloon competitors are keen to put this race back on the annual map of must do events. Whilst the event also doubles as a round of the Super Series for the class with Sheerman keen to cement that season long trophy that comes with being the top point scorer for the season.

The Margaret Beattie Memorial honouring a former club secretary and treasurer has increased its field of entrants since the cancellation a fortnight ago, and seventeen women will set their sights on the win or podium spot this weekend. Looking through the entry list it is very hard to pick the winner, however based on results on the board Felicity Roycroft is the favourite. Jacquie Fitzpatrick, Jaimi Barber, Tania Hallett, Kayla Knox, Kelly Lamb, and the two granddaughters of Margaret, Belinda and Lisa Chalcraft are all drivers to keep an eye om and then there is ten more we didn’t mention that would be thrilled to finish on the podium.

Compact Speedcar’s will compete for their Victorian club points on Saturday night with plenty of local racers in the line-up. Daniel James, Mark Cecil, Louis Rodriguez, Ally Moore, and Gavin Cooper are Bendigo and Goulburn Valley based racers, James, Cecil and Rodriguez in particular are very capable of taking the win, however they have to beat the current Australian, Queensland, New South Wales and Victorian champion, Justin Paull.

Ash Booker leads the nominations in the Grand Prix Midgets competing in their Masters series. Booker will try to defeat the likes of Chris Fowler, Paul Perry and Shawn Ward, Ward a Benalla racer is keen to get the win for the Goulburn Valley.

Amca Nationals competitors also compete for important points in their series event, with Dean Heseltine, Grant Cullinger, Justin Richardson and Paul Sullivan just some of the entrants trying to finish in the top three of the series. They are not guaranteed a win though with Steve Lodwick leading a field of others that can win and Lodwick would love to do that being from Bendigo.

Sports Sedans have over twenty entrants in their racing this weekend and it is going to be very hard to choose a winner. Some legends of Victorian Sedan racing have nominated, some very strong central Victoria competitors and of course the local contingent from the Goulburn Valley. Anthony Wilson, Bradin Claridge from Bendigo, Caleb Lincoln a winner this year in South Gippsland, Lucas Conder, Zac Swanson, Marc Hanson another from Bendigo, Matthew Brooks, Corey Knox from Bendigo, Felicity Roycroft, David Barrie, Matt Chiminello a winner at Rushworth already this season and Jack Houlahan are all competitors who should be in the mix for the feature win, and even then we have left some out.

Local Goulburn Valley Open Saloons action with see Keith Simmonds try to win again with drivers such as Bevan Hutchins, Scott and Daniel Smith, Darren Hodge, Corey Knox and Troy Britton hounding him. Simmonds if favourite, yet victory is never assured.

In the Production Sedans, Jack Houlahan has been terrific this season, the likes of Geoff Lee, Shane Hutchins, and Jason Ahearn will have a hard task trying to peel off a win; if they do, it would have been hard earnt.

Our Junior Sedan competitors also will have a steer and Keidon Britton, Anthony Hanson, Michael Sayers, Mia Lamb and Ty Claridge are just some of the terrific young racers that are going to be future superstars of the sport to keep your eyes on.

All the action begins at 4pm on and enquiries can be made to 0491 680 977.

Spectator admission costs are Adults $20, Aged Pensioners $15, Kids ages 12 to 16 $10 each whilst children under the age of twelve are free. A family of two adults and two children aged 12 to 16 is $50 on a family ticket.

VSC STANDARD SALOONS PAUL BENTON MEMORIAL

Shane Stewart – Rosedale 6

Matt Domburg – Portland 6

Andrew Marshall – Swan Hill 7

Trevor Crilly –Swan Hill 15

Micheal Fleming-Robertson – Corowa 18

San Rundell – Portland 24

Morris Ahearn – Portland 25

Shane Roycroft – Wangaratta 44

Nathan Hutchins – Portland 68

Wayne Sheerman – Alexandra 69

Lachie Chivers – Ballarat 79

Tim Hutchinson – Daylesford 88

Alan Danks – Rosedale 96

VSC LADIES OPEN SEDANS MARGARET BEATTIE MEMORIAL

Bree Claridge – Goulburn Valley 7

Jacquie Fitzpatrick – Bendigo 11

Jaimi Barber – Wangaratta 12

Renah Pollard – Bendigo 13

Tania Hallett – Nyora 15

Belinda Chalcraft – Wangaratta 34

Casey Alexander – Goulburn Valley 64

Shaqkira Blake – Ballarat 66

Kayla Knox – Redline 68

Jasmin Molloy – Ballarat 72

Kelly Lamb – Goulburn Valley 77

Larissa Ahearn – Goulburn Valley 78

Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 82

Nicole Gapes – Goulburn Valley 84

Bianca Ballantyne – Wangaratta 88

Chelsea Hodge – Bendigo 95

Lisa Chalcraft – Goulburn Valley 97

COMPACT SPEEDCARS STATE AGGREGRATE

Justin Paull – Australia 1

Daniel James – Victoria 3

Mark Hutchinson – Victoria 6

Mark Cecil – Victoria 7

Louis Rodriguez – Victoria 11

Tania Hallett – Victoria 15

Joe Lostich – Victoria 22

Chris Curren – Victoria 23

Matt Papa – Victoria 25

Ally Moore – Victoria 26

Gavin Cooper – Victoria 34

Aaron Stubbs – Victoria 46

Trevor Perry – Victoria 55

Jack Day – Victoria 69

Michael Conway – Victoria 77B

GRAND PRIX MIDGETS STINGER CHASSIS MASTERS SERIES

Jack Ward – Victoria 4

Matt Kamolins – Victoria 5

Mark Blackeby – Victoria 10

Chris Fowler – Victoria 13

Paul Perry – Victoria 33

Shawn Ward – Victoria 44

Ashley Booker – Victoria 50

Terry Brown – Victoria 88

AMCA NATIONALS SERIES

Bill Lodwick – Victoria 5

Trevor Thierry – Victoria 7

Rod Bassett – Tasmania 13

Paul Howard – Victoria 23

Steve Lodwick – New South Wales 25

Paul Sullivan – Victoria 28

Grant Cullinger – Victoria 55

Dean Heseltine – Victoria 93

Justin Richardson – Victoria 99

VSC SPORTS SEDANS

Anthony Wilson – Ballarat 5

Bradin Claridge – Goulburn Valley 5

Caleb Lincoln – Alexandra 9

Lucas Conder – Ballarat 9

Tim Gorski – Alexandra 10

Warrick Howie – Wangaratta 12

Jaidyn Dredge – Bendigo 13

Zac Swanson – Ballarat 15

Marc Hanson – Bendigo 19

Jeremy Gorski – Alexandra 24

Rhys Meakins – Daylesford 25

Travis Thorne – Nagambie 30

Matthew Brooks – Wangaratta 65

Paul Blake – Ballarat 66

Corey Knox – Goulburn Valley 67

Jasmin Molloy – Ballarat 72

Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 82

David Barrie – Colac- 83

Matt Chiminello – Alexandra 91

Jack Houlahan – Goulburn Valley 96

GOULBURN VALLEY OPEN SALOONS

Lachlan Hamilton – 16

Bevan Hutchins – 18

Darren Hodge/Steve Hopkins – 25

Keith Simmonds – 32

Aaron Bacon – 54

Scott Smith – 58

Daniel Smith – 59

Matt Smith – 61

Corey Knox – 67

James Heatherton – 78

Troy Britton – 141

GOULBURN VALLEY PRODUCTIONS

Geoff Lee – 5

Jordan Tombyn – 9

Shane Hutchins – 10

Jason Ahearn – 17

Warren Alexander – 64

Tim McKenzie – 85

Jack Houlahan – 96

Delton Britton – 142

GOULBURN VALLEY JUNIORS

Ty Claridge – Goulburn Valley 7

Anthony Hanson – 19

Caleb & Leah Simmonds – 38

Carly Smith – 58

Mia Lamb – 77

Zachary Hampton – 85

Keidon Britton – 141

Michael Sayers – 196

Written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson