What a season finale Rushworth Speedway has in store for fans this Saturday night. With the ‘Ray Welsh Memorial for Hot Rods, Amca Nationals state series round, a feature event for Compact Speedcars, Sports Sedans and Standard Saloons, plus all the clubs’ local heroes in club Sedans, there is a huge night of racing to be enjoyed.

The Speedway Drivers Association of Victoria Hot Rods have once again allocated one of their prestige events to the Rushworth venue and as per each and every season, everybody will be gunning for victory in the ‘Ray Welsh Memorial’ being held in honour of the one of the sports legends. Victorian Champion Shannon Meakins heads the nomination list with other competitors such as Phil Jenkins, Dean West, and Russell Hovey just some of the drivers keen to get their hands on the memorial perpetual trophy.

After a terrific Victorian title recently at Wangaratta, the Australian Motor Contest Association Nationals are back in area with a series round this Saturday. Stephen Hopkins has been seen on a regular basis at Rushworth in recent seasons and is back to compete, this time in Amca racing. Top drivers in the line-up include Tim Reidy, Dean Heseltine, Neale Peachey, and Paul Sullivan, whilst Mick Kiraly one of the originals of AMCA, returns to the class after a long absence.

Shepparton racers Daniel James the now Victoria number three driver in Compact Speedcars and Mark Cecil lead a great nominations list in the Presidents Trophy for the Compact Speedcars. Victorian Champion Justin Paull comes into town from Melbourne set on reminding everybody why he is the champ, and his sister Tania Hallett, Michael Conway and Mark Hutchinson are others also set to do battle with many local Bendigo and Goulburn Valley based racers now in the class.

Standard Saloon racing returns to the venue with our very last feature event winner Nick Chrystie returning to the venue. Chrystie won the feature the last time Standard Saloons competed at Rushworth and the former Victorian champion leads a list that includes another former state champion Dale Morrison and front running race drivers such as Matt Domburg, Wayne Sheerman, Brendon Eames, Patrick Vuillermin and Aaron Marshall. Picking a winner is tough in this field.

Another feature for the Sports Sedans has been put together and this Saturday drivers such as Rhys Collins, Marcus Reddecliffe, Jaiden McCann, Zac Swanson, Mick Rizzoli, and Kayla Knox are just some to keep an eye on. Reddecliffe came second two weeks ago in his last event and Rizzoli was second at Rushworth at the last event here. The race is anybody’s to win with $500 to the winner on the line.

In club class action the Goulburn Valley Open Saloons have attracted the largest field of competitors with last meetings winner Keith Simmonds leading Mick Boyle, Lennie Clark, Corey Knox, and the Smooth Boys, all three of them in the field. Small fields in the Production Sedans, Ladies and Junior Sedans this meeting will still provide spirited competition with club points on the line.

Spectator admission costs are Adults $20, Aged Pensioners $15, Kids ages 12 to 16 $10 each whilst children under the age of 12 are free. A family of two adults and two children aged 12 to 16 is $50 on a family ticket.

Goulburn Valley Auto Club is proudly supported by,

Automotive Super Balance – Shepparton

1 Stop Construction Group P/L – Kyabram

Budget Trophies – Kyabram

Claridge House Removalists

Maxam Printing – Shepparton

RDI Mobile Mechanical Services

Rod Wild Auto Electric Services – Shepparton

Rushworth Bakery

Ward Bros – Rochester

WG Panels – Rochester

SDAV HOT RODS – RAY WELSH MEMORIAL

Shannon Meakins – 1

Phil Jenkins – 3

Dean West – 4

Chris Wilkes – 13

Kali Hovey – 22

Michael Lee- 23

Eddie Ivermee – 24

Russell Hovey – 25

Gary Jose – 26

Glenn Lawless – 99

AMCA NATIONALS – VICTORIAN ACTION SERIES

Frank Thierry – 7

Stephen Hopkins – 8

Jimmy Harris – 12

Mick Kiraly – 18

Hugene Charvat – 22

Paul Sullivan – 28

Darren Bloom – 36

Neale Peachey – 51

John Churchyett – 63

Tim Reidy – 79

Dean Heseltine – 93

COMPACT SPEEDCARS – PRESIDENTS TROPHY

Daniel James -3

Mark Hutchinson – 6

Mark Cecil – 7

Justin Paull – 12

Tania Hallett – 15

AJ Wiles – 32

Gavin Cooper – 34

Duane Cordina – 41

Aaron Stubbs – 46

Aaron Bacon – 56

Michael Conway – 77

VSC STANDARD SALOONS supported by STOW EARTHMOVING

Johnny Watson – Drouin 4

Josh Delarue – Wangaratta 5

Matt Domburg – Portland 6/14

Andrew Marshall – Swan Hill 7

Tom Lambert – Swan Hill 12

Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12

Ashley & Josh Cormack – Bairnsdale 13

Craig Cormack – Bairnsdale 14

Robin Rundell – Portland 16

Brendon Eames – Corowa 16

Aaron Cormack – Bairnsdale 19

Nick Chrystie – Alexandra 25

Dale Morrison – Nyora 36

Jeff Oldfield – Redline 45

Jack Wharton – Bairnsdale 57

Rick Stowe – Nyora 61

Rob Tatterson – Rosedale 61

Patrick Walsh – Ballarat 68

Wayne Sheerman – Alexandra 69

Dean Pedersen – Mortlake 73

Aaron Marshall – Swan Hall 85

Ian Walsh – Ballarat 86

Patrick Vuillermin – Rosedale 88

Luke King – Nyora 96

VSC SPORTS SEDANS

Paul Blake – Ballarat 6

Lachlan Hamilton – Goulburn Valley 16

Mick Rizzoli – Ballarat 18

Marc Hanson – Bendigo – 19

Lucas Walker – Heartland 23

Joel Copeland – Corowa 23

Rhys Collins – Mount Beauty 27

Marcus Reddecliffe – Nyora 29

Nathan Shortis – Nyora 37

Tristan McGraw – Corowa 38

Jaiden McCann – Nagambie 39

Justin Hampton – Swan Hill 44

Rob Lock – Bendigo 44

Dennis Reid – Alexandra 54

Darren Shortis – Corowa 55

Leigh Hammond – Bendigo 55

Kayla Knox – Redline 68

Zac Swanson – Alexandra 69

Tom Barnard – Wangaratta 69

Jasmin Molloy – Ballarat 72

Josh Beattie – Goulburn Valley 72

Kate Meyer- Ballarat 76

Matt Callanan – Goulburn Valley 78

Ken Mankey – Wangaratta 89

GOULBURN VALLEY OPEN SALOONS

Lennie Clark – 8

Bevan Hutchins – 18

Darren Hodge – 25

Keith Simmonds – 32

Warren Alexander – 37

Corey Knox – 44

Micka Boyle – 52

Wayne Gilsenan – 53

Scott Smith – 58

Daniel Smith – 59

Delton Britton – 60

Matt Smith – 61

Troy Britton – 141

GOULBURN VALLEY PRODUCTION SEDANS

Geoff Lee- 5

Shane Hutchins – 10

Jye Sanders – 37

Andrew Ahearn – 45

GOULBURN VALLEY LADIES

Belinda Chalcraft -15

Chelsea Hodge – 25

Nicole Gapes – 84

GOULBURN VALLEY JUNIOR SEDANS

Jack Houlahan – 96

Caleb Simmonds – 132

Keiden Britton – 141

