Huge Redline Raceway show slated for this Saturday

Forty of Victoria’s best Modified Sedans and some of the national biggest baddest Late Model Sedans along with thirty Street Stocks will provide race fans a night to remember this weekend when they head up to Mount Buninyong for the Victorian Modified Sedan title and Victorian Late Model title double header race night.

Drivers have come from all across Victoria and plus a handy Queenslander, a young Canberra based racer and New South Wales visitor will complement the line-up to try and win the Modified Sedan title which will also this season double up as the Ern Overall Memorial due to unfortunate weather this season.

Right in the thick of the action will be Redline member drivers and Ballarat residents including Redlines own Australian Champion in the class, Kye Walters. He leads local first year Modified Sedan racer Darcy Wilson, regular Redline racer Lucas Conder, Nick Cockerill a former Australian Junior Sedan champion some years ago, and the Queenslander Joel Berkley an Australian champion and top gun racer in his own right, racer for the Walters team.

With the Atkins brothers Brock and Todd from Hamilton in the mix for victory leading a long list where we are going to miss out somebody who thinks they can win the race. However Jake Drewett knows how to win at Redline, Brody Chrystie is a consistent front of the field racer, David Jacobi from Lismore New South Wales formally from Fyansford, Graham West in a car made more than 50 years ago, Martin Hawson a racer who knows how to win the Victoria title, and Matt Nelson who can wheel anything, including shopping trolley’s are all other race drivers to keep an eye on.

The Late Model Sedan field are also competing for their own Victorian title and they have also attracted a nomination list worth coming to see. Peter Nicola and his brother Mick Nicola along with Callum Harper, Chevy and Brock Edwards and Brendan Hucker are just some of the drivers to keep in mind when they set off for their title race on Saturday night. Harper was second recently at Warrnambool in the class in a race that Mick Nicola was not present for. Harper starts slight pre-event favourite for the title race.

For a club show, the Street Stocks have assembled a strong list of drivers keen to shine on such a big night. Jason Degoldi the new Victoria number two driver and Morris Ahearn the number three and Chris Marina from New South Wales the new Victoria number four are all in the field. Add to that Jayden Blomeley, Brad McClure in what is slated to be his last race meeting at Redline before he retires for a while, Dale Morrison, Aaron White, Jason Duell, Dean Jenkins and Scott Secombe are some other racers in the field that might be in the mix at the start of their feature race.

Gates to the public open at 2pm, aiming for a 4.30pm to 5pm race meeting start.

Entry is Adults $25 & Pensioners $20 Kids 6 to the age of 16 $5 or a family $60 (2 adults & 4 Kids) fully catered venue, no BYO as per law.

NOMINATIONS

SSV MODIFIED SEDANS VICTORIAN TITLE

Kye Walters – Australia 1

Brock Atkins – Portland 0

Mathew Stevenson – ACT 3

Darcy Wilson – Ballarat 5

Andrew Dike – Daylesford 5

Damien Miller – Alexandra 6

Wade McCarthy – Mildura 6

Shane Ardley – Nyora 6

Lennie Clark – Bendigo 8

Lucas Conder – Ballarat 9

Scott Angus – Nyora 11

Lachlan Fitzpatrick – Bendigo 11

Nick Cockerill – Redline 11

Matt Gerlach – Avalon 14

Michael Wicks – Bendigo 14

Dale Hallett – Nyora 15

Ricky Cornwall – Alexandra 15

Chris Rieck – Avalon 18

Jake Drewett – Mildura 18

Daniel Wilson – Goulburn Valley 19

Trevor Logan – Mildura 23

Nick Hill – Nyora 25

Jason Andreatta – Nyora 29

Brody Chrystie – Alexandra 32

Taleah Dolic – Mildura 33

Jay Nicolaisen – Goulburn Valley 34

Todd Atkins – Hamilton 36

David Jacobi – Lismore, NSW 36

Cameron Dike – Nyora 37

Jamie Lock – Bendigo 43

Joel Berkley – Redline 45

John Dike – Drouin 51

Mick Boyle – Goulburn Valley 52

Graham West – Bendigo 56

Matt Nelson – South Burnett 61

Shona Bent – Mildura 61

Simon Bent – Alexandra 61

Martin Hawson – Mildura 72

Aaron Bunton – Nagambie 87

Ty Galley – Mildura 88

Jarod Waters – Mildura 92

Rachel Pratt – Goulburn Valley 94

LMRV LATE MODEL VICTORIAN TITLE

Peter Nicola – Victoria 2

Mick Nicola – Victoria 3

David Robertson – X4

Shane Belk – Victoria 9

Brad Gartner – South Australia 10

Brock Edwards – Victoria 12

Tim Pyke – Tasmania 15

Will Lamb – Victoria 17

Todd Bayley – New South Wales 19

Chevy Edwards – Alexandra 21

Callum Harper – Tasmania 22

Brendan Hucker – Victoria 23

Wayne Belk – Victoria 32

SSV STREET STOCKS

Morris Ahearn – Mortlake 4

Adam Barkby – Alexandra 4

Dean Jenkins – Redline 4

Leigh Gooding – Rosedale 11

Kasey Ferguson – Laang 11

Dale Morrison – Drouin 13

Robert Smith – Ballarat 14

Scott Secombe – Redline 18

Anthony Sgroi – Portland 18

Jason Duell – South Australia 18

Ellen Vagg – Redline 21

Jordan Ellifson – Portland 22

Lee Harrison- Mortlake 22

Dylan Wilkinson – South Australia 24

Brad McClure – Redline 24

Jamie Crutchley – Warrnambool 25

Jason Degoldi – Redline 27

Nathan Dunn – Bendigo 33

Greg Parks – Alexandra 36

Chris Hay – Warrnambool 42

Shaun Jenkins – Redline 49

Zoey Salau – Swan Hill 52

Jacque Whatmore – Ballarat 52

Aaron White – Ballarat 55

Matt Glab – Redline 57

Brian Exner – Mildura 58

Dale Blomeley – Ballarat 61

Jayden Blomeley – Ballarat 62

Troy Blomeley – Ballarat 64

Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 65

Kayla Knox – Redline 68

Melissa Crutchley – Warnambool 77

Chris Marino – New South Wales 81

Tyler Barton – Alexandra 94

Stephen Brook – Redline 99

