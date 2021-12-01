> News Extra > Speedway

Huge opening night at Blue Ribbon Raceway Horsham

By Media Release

Wednesday 1st December, 2021 - 1:50pm

This Saturday night, motorsport returns to the Wimmera with Blue Ribbon Raceway out at Kalkee opening the gates for the first night of their season and what a first night it is going to be with the popular and exciting ‘All-Star Sprintcar’ Series and over twenty of the beasts with wings. Along with the Sprintcars are Wingless Sprints with more than forty entrants, a stellar field of Junior Sedans, plus local stars in the Limited Sportsman.

Some of the big names in the Sprintcar field include Paul Solomon who put in some superb races in Darwin during their race season. Matthew Reed a legend of Victorian Sprintcar racing is driving the Ken Hutchins owned #7 car and he will be in the line-up. Last weekend’s Mildura Sprintcar winner Brad Warren is another in the field. A number of drivers more than capable of winning include however are not limited to Zac and Brenten Farrer the current Victorian champion, Michael Tancredi, Rusty Hickman, Jordyn Charge and Charles Hunter. There is another four or so cars who could also figure in the feature event race win picture.

Steven Hateley from Horsham leads the local charge in the Wingless field as cars come from everywhere across Victoria to compete along with some from New South Wales. Carly Walsh from Warrnambool, Mark Blyton from over the border, Matt Symons, Luke and Daniel Storer from over Portland way, Chris Halesworth from Geelong, Travis Millar from Melbourne, Christopher Temby from Melbourne’s South East, Geoff Cook from Warrnambool and Clint Baker another Wimmera favourite are all competing.

South Australian Champion and Wimmera local Troy Curran leads the Limited Sportsman field with Bowen Donkers, Katelyn Worthy and Craig Ansell some of those listed that have the runs on the board in recent seasons as far as podiums are. It is hard to look past Curran on paper.

Junior Sedan racing is a state points event for the national Sedan up to 1500cc class. Over twenty racers will be in the pits to compete and amongst those to watch are Carter Metcalfe from Mildura, Will Shore also from Mildura, Jayden Bryant, James and Christine Oliver and River Paterson. Again, the talent runs deep and there is another half dozen who could potentially end up on the podium on merit.

All the action is at 1650 Blue Ribbon Road, Kalkee with racing from 5.30pm. Gates to the public will be opened at 4pm. The Pit Entrance for competitors will be opened from 11am.

Admission prices are Adults $25, Pensioners $20, Students aged 12 to 16 $15 kids under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket of two adults, and two children above the age of 12 to 16 is $60. Members with proof of membership receive a $5 discount on their entrance fee. Cash only, Eftpos is not available.

Horsham Speedway Club would like to sincerely thank the follower club supporters of this season;
Ace Radio
Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham Auto Wreckers
Mick Harrison Signs
Wimmera Bearings
Wimmera Security Service
The Weekly Advertiser
Wilken Group
Horsham Lions Club
Johnson’s Merchandise
Wimmera Trophies and Gifts
McAlpine Crash Repair
Horsham Off Road
GK Auto & Hire
JBS Fuel Service
Carman’s Windscreens & Carman’s Towing
Millers
Bondys
Westonvic Waste
Horsham Injector Service
Tyre Power Horsham
Simpson Fire and Motorsport Safety
Webbcon Marine
Wimmera Water Solutions
Gary Brain Cartage Contractors
Crop Opti
Scott Smith Landscaping

NOMINATONS
ALLSTAR SPRINTCARS
Paul Solomon – Victoria 7
Matthew Reed – Darwin 7
Brad Warren – VA 9
Steven Loader – VA 10
Zac Farrer – Darwin 21
Todd Moule – Darwin 26
Michael Tancredi – Victoria 29
Brenten Farrer – Victoria 34
Brett Smith – Victoria 39
Rusty Hickman – Victoria 40
Corey Sandow – Victoria 43
Jordan Abbott – Victoria 46
Jeremy Kupsch – Victoria 47
Jay Brown – South Australia 51
Jason Bolitho – VA 52
Jordyn Charge – Victoria 60
Charles Hunter – Victoria 73
Adam Cullinger -Victoria 76
Chris Campbell – Victoria 78
Todd Hobson – VA 84
Dan Scott – VA 91
Jarman Dalitz – South Australia 95
Brendan Guerin – South Australia 96

WINGLESS SPRINTS
Carly Walsh – Victoria 4
Luke McCutcheon – VX 5
Mark Blyton – NSW 5
Will Green – VX 7
Matthew Symons – Victoria 11
Ricky Bailey – Victoria 14
Jade Moule – Victoria 18
Craig McDonald – Victoria 22
Marshall Blyton – NSW 25
Bree Hall – Victoria 27
Mick Rigby – Victoria 31
Luke Storer – Victoria 33
Shaun Farnsworth – Victoria 34
Adin Robertson – VX 34
Jeremy Pearson – VX 40
Aaron Kennett – VX 41
Ben Kirby – VX 43
Daniel Storer – Victoria 43
Glen Harris – VX 44
Bhoe Paterson – Victoria 45
Kerry Bright – VX 45
Jake Dooley – Victoria 49
Steven Hateley – Victoria 60
Brittany Kuypers – Victoria 64
Christopher Halesworth – Victoria 67
Kim-Loong Gosling – VX 68
Greg Hill – VX 70
Leigh Estlick – Victoria 71
Michael Conlan – Victoria 75
Kelvin Johnson – Victoria 76
Clint Baker – VX 79
Clint Mclaren – Victoria 79
Nathaniel Smith – VX 81
Esther Thomson – VX 88
Christopher Temby – VX 89
Travis Millar – Victoria 93
Geoff Cook – Victoria 95
Hayden Glare – VX 96
Lockhlan Glare – Victoria 96
Blake Walsh – Victoria 97

LIMITED SPORTSMAN
Troy Curran – South Australia 1
Bowen Donkers – Victoria 3
Bailey Wilson – Hamilton 14
Dylan Anton – Hamilton 25
Craig Ansell – Hamilton 26
Katelyn Worthy – Hamilton 38
Jenny Godfrey – Hamilton 59
Rod Hetherington – Horsham 76

SSA JUNIOR TOP STARS
Fletcher Barron – Avalon 5
Jacob Tinworth – Hamilton 7
Bree Simpson – Alexandra 10
Carter Metcalfe – Mildura 10
Cameron Smith – Mildura 14
Will Shore – Mildura 15
Tamika Simpson – Alexandra 23
River Paterson – Alexandra 48
Jayden Bryant – Alexandra 49
Jack Randall – Alexandra 51
Lachie Bull – Swan Hill 51
Christine Oliver – Alexandra 62
James Oliver – Alexandra 63
Maddy Capon – Alexandra 6
Miller Throckmorton – Colac 81
Levi Blake – Ballarat 88
Seth Sloane – Alexandra 93
Tanner Barclay – Portland 95

SSA JUNIOR NEW STARS
Jayden Lock – Simpson 4
Jake Bradley – Avalon 14
Harry Dunn – Bendigo 23
Jasmin Bryant – Alexandra 29
Tayla Whatmore – Ballarat 42
Toby Cook – Laang 95

Ends Release

Media supplied by Speedcafe Contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson