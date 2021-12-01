Huge opening night at Blue Ribbon Raceway Horsham

This Saturday night, motorsport returns to the Wimmera with Blue Ribbon Raceway out at Kalkee opening the gates for the first night of their season and what a first night it is going to be with the popular and exciting ‘All-Star Sprintcar’ Series and over twenty of the beasts with wings. Along with the Sprintcars are Wingless Sprints with more than forty entrants, a stellar field of Junior Sedans, plus local stars in the Limited Sportsman.

Some of the big names in the Sprintcar field include Paul Solomon who put in some superb races in Darwin during their race season. Matthew Reed a legend of Victorian Sprintcar racing is driving the Ken Hutchins owned #7 car and he will be in the line-up. Last weekend’s Mildura Sprintcar winner Brad Warren is another in the field. A number of drivers more than capable of winning include however are not limited to Zac and Brenten Farrer the current Victorian champion, Michael Tancredi, Rusty Hickman, Jordyn Charge and Charles Hunter. There is another four or so cars who could also figure in the feature event race win picture.

Steven Hateley from Horsham leads the local charge in the Wingless field as cars come from everywhere across Victoria to compete along with some from New South Wales. Carly Walsh from Warrnambool, Mark Blyton from over the border, Matt Symons, Luke and Daniel Storer from over Portland way, Chris Halesworth from Geelong, Travis Millar from Melbourne, Christopher Temby from Melbourne’s South East, Geoff Cook from Warrnambool and Clint Baker another Wimmera favourite are all competing.

South Australian Champion and Wimmera local Troy Curran leads the Limited Sportsman field with Bowen Donkers, Katelyn Worthy and Craig Ansell some of those listed that have the runs on the board in recent seasons as far as podiums are. It is hard to look past Curran on paper.

Junior Sedan racing is a state points event for the national Sedan up to 1500cc class. Over twenty racers will be in the pits to compete and amongst those to watch are Carter Metcalfe from Mildura, Will Shore also from Mildura, Jayden Bryant, James and Christine Oliver and River Paterson. Again, the talent runs deep and there is another half dozen who could potentially end up on the podium on merit.

All the action is at 1650 Blue Ribbon Road, Kalkee with racing from 5.30pm. Gates to the public will be opened at 4pm. The Pit Entrance for competitors will be opened from 11am.

Admission prices are Adults $25, Pensioners $20, Students aged 12 to 16 $15 kids under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket of two adults, and two children above the age of 12 to 16 is $60. Members with proof of membership receive a $5 discount on their entrance fee. Cash only, Eftpos is not available.

Horsham Speedway Club would like to sincerely thank the follower club supporters of this season;

Ace Radio

Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Auto Wreckers

Mick Harrison Signs

Wimmera Bearings

Wimmera Security Service

The Weekly Advertiser

Wilken Group

Horsham Lions Club

Johnson’s Merchandise

Wimmera Trophies and Gifts

McAlpine Crash Repair

Horsham Off Road

GK Auto & Hire

JBS Fuel Service

Carman’s Windscreens & Carman’s Towing

Millers

Bondys

Westonvic Waste

Horsham Injector Service

Tyre Power Horsham

Simpson Fire and Motorsport Safety

Webbcon Marine

Wimmera Water Solutions

Gary Brain Cartage Contractors

Crop Opti

Scott Smith Landscaping

NOMINATONS

ALLSTAR SPRINTCARS

Paul Solomon – Victoria 7

Matthew Reed – Darwin 7

Brad Warren – VA 9

Steven Loader – VA 10

Zac Farrer – Darwin 21

Todd Moule – Darwin 26

Michael Tancredi – Victoria 29

Brenten Farrer – Victoria 34

Brett Smith – Victoria 39

Rusty Hickman – Victoria 40

Corey Sandow – Victoria 43

Jordan Abbott – Victoria 46

Jeremy Kupsch – Victoria 47

Jay Brown – South Australia 51

Jason Bolitho – VA 52

Jordyn Charge – Victoria 60

Charles Hunter – Victoria 73

Adam Cullinger -Victoria 76

Chris Campbell – Victoria 78

Todd Hobson – VA 84

Dan Scott – VA 91

Jarman Dalitz – South Australia 95

Brendan Guerin – South Australia 96

WINGLESS SPRINTS

Carly Walsh – Victoria 4

Luke McCutcheon – VX 5

Mark Blyton – NSW 5

Will Green – VX 7

Matthew Symons – Victoria 11

Ricky Bailey – Victoria 14

Jade Moule – Victoria 18

Craig McDonald – Victoria 22

Marshall Blyton – NSW 25

Bree Hall – Victoria 27

Mick Rigby – Victoria 31

Luke Storer – Victoria 33

Shaun Farnsworth – Victoria 34

Adin Robertson – VX 34

Jeremy Pearson – VX 40

Aaron Kennett – VX 41

Ben Kirby – VX 43

Daniel Storer – Victoria 43

Glen Harris – VX 44

Bhoe Paterson – Victoria 45

Kerry Bright – VX 45

Jake Dooley – Victoria 49

Steven Hateley – Victoria 60

Brittany Kuypers – Victoria 64

Christopher Halesworth – Victoria 67

Kim-Loong Gosling – VX 68

Greg Hill – VX 70

Leigh Estlick – Victoria 71

Michael Conlan – Victoria 75

Kelvin Johnson – Victoria 76

Clint Baker – VX 79

Clint Mclaren – Victoria 79

Nathaniel Smith – VX 81

Esther Thomson – VX 88

Christopher Temby – VX 89

Travis Millar – Victoria 93

Geoff Cook – Victoria 95

Hayden Glare – VX 96

Lockhlan Glare – Victoria 96

Blake Walsh – Victoria 97

LIMITED SPORTSMAN

Troy Curran – South Australia 1

Bowen Donkers – Victoria 3

Bailey Wilson – Hamilton 14

Dylan Anton – Hamilton 25

Craig Ansell – Hamilton 26

Katelyn Worthy – Hamilton 38

Jenny Godfrey – Hamilton 59

Rod Hetherington – Horsham 76

SSA JUNIOR TOP STARS

Fletcher Barron – Avalon 5

Jacob Tinworth – Hamilton 7

Bree Simpson – Alexandra 10

Carter Metcalfe – Mildura 10

Cameron Smith – Mildura 14

Will Shore – Mildura 15

Tamika Simpson – Alexandra 23

River Paterson – Alexandra 48

Jayden Bryant – Alexandra 49

Jack Randall – Alexandra 51

Lachie Bull – Swan Hill 51

Christine Oliver – Alexandra 62

James Oliver – Alexandra 63

Maddy Capon – Alexandra 6

Miller Throckmorton – Colac 81

Levi Blake – Ballarat 88

Seth Sloane – Alexandra 93

Tanner Barclay – Portland 95

SSA JUNIOR NEW STARS

Jayden Lock – Simpson 4

Jake Bradley – Avalon 14

Harry Dunn – Bendigo 23

Jasmin Bryant – Alexandra 29

Tayla Whatmore – Ballarat 42

Toby Cook – Laang 95

Ends Release

Media supplied by Speedcafe Contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson