Huge opening day show for Daylesford Speedway this Saturday

With a beautiful sunny day and temperatures in the mid-twenties range expected for this Saturday, motorsport fans and people looking for some good ole sporting entertainment or looking for something different, should head out to Daylesford Speedway to see all the local Daylesford class heroes plus the Victorian state series rounds for the Sports Sedans, Standard Saloons and Victorian Speedway Council Junior Sedans.

Over ninety competitors will give their all at Daylesford Speedway with the first event for the season at the venue always an enjoyable day. The three Victorian Speedway Council councils are competing for state series points with the Standard Saloons line-up attracting twenty-six eager competitors, Sports Sedans over twenty and Juniors from various parts of the state.

There is notable talent from the top of the line-up to the bottom in the Standard Saloon Super Series, starting with the point-score leader Wayne Sheerman from Melbourne’s eastern suburbs. Daylesford members Tim Hutchinson and Aaron Meakins are two of Victoria’s best competitors in the class that would like nothing more than to win on their home track. Andrew Cormack has tasted feature race victory previously at his tough Bairnsdale home venue and is in the field as is Brendon Eames from Victoria’s northeast another front of the field campaigner in big events.

Rick Stowe, Bailey Sinclair, Dean Pederson, Patrick Walsh, Rob Tatterson, Steve Dadswell, Aaron Cormack, Micheal Fleming-Robertson, Trevor Crilly, and Sean Connolly are others in a big field that could finish with the big victory.

Fresh off a victory last weekend in Victoria’s Southwest, Jamie Paull Is a standout nomination at Daylesford this Saturday. The twice Victorian Sports Sedan champion leads twenty plus Sports Sedans into the latest round of the Sports Sedan Power Series. Bendigo racer Bradin Claridge and Dale Smith whom have both won rounds of the series this season also, are in the field and the current series point’s leader Robert Garlick who has a victory previously at Daylesford under his belt will be hoping for another this Saturday.

With Dillon Taylor, Shane Simpson, Scott Angus, Troy Glassborow, Felicity Roycroft, Joel Copeland, Andre Meunier, Russell Smith, Jacob Blencowe, and Daylesford’s own Sarah Meakins in the field also, picking a winner is mighty tough. Another enjoyable day of racing from the Sports Sedans is assured.

Daylesford members also have the start of their home track point score this weekend with great fields across the Modifieds, Street Stocks, Ladies and Junior classes. The Modifieds include the likes of new to the class, Coby, and Reece Kakoschke. The two Kakoschke lads are keen to motor along in their senior careers having both stepped up from Junior Sedan racing.

Bailey Kakoschke and Jhett Cruise in the Junior Sedans have some impressive results on the board behind them already however Blaize Majok-Edwards, Blair Botheras, and Ben Carrington are just some of the youngster’s keen to advance and show their confidence behind the wheel moving forward.

Des Robinson the Street Stock club champion started his season with a win recently at Rushworth in the Goulburn Valley and is keen to pick up the first win of the year on his home track, however he has a stiff field to contend with including Glen McCoubrie and Chris Hay who finished second and third to him in the point score last season. Those three will need to contend with Mick Dann one of Australia’s best known Street Stock racers, Mitch Viney, David Clark, and Jamie Crutchley amongst others.

Whilst in the Ladies Sedans, Ebony Trainor, Jane Laidler, Kate Meyer and Richelle Jenner have history at Daylesford; it could be Chloe Graham, Charmaine Bryans, Sammie Broome, or Hayley Walker that picks up a huge season opening victory.

The Canteen and some terrific vendors at the club will be operational Sunday. Daylesford Speedway has an onsite bar, no BYO allowed. $4 beers $6 Spirits.

All Competitors and spectators need to prove double vaccination upon entry to the venue. Please have them ready when you reach the entry gate.

Head to Basin Road Daylesford to watch, general enquiries on 0408 541 873 or 0402 534 711

All adults are $15 to enter, whilst any nominated race driver, Life members & aged pensioners are $10. Children 13 to 17 are $5 each and twelve and under are free, no family ticket at these prices.

Follow the Daylesford Speedway Club website and Interactive Mobile app.

Racing begins at 11am and the gates open early from 8am with competitors due at the track by 10.00am and pit gates shut to racing entrants by 10.30

Daylesford Drivers Association trading as Daylesford Speedway would like to thank the following supporters;

O’Toole Signs – Daylesford

Metro Fuels – Daylesford

Brooklyn Car Sales – Ballarat

Daylesford Bowling Club

Ballarat Rednecks 4 x 4

Bearcat Tyres – Laverton

Hutchinson Towing

Howe Automotive – Daylesford

Complete Maintenance Services 4 x 4

Dean Miller Photography

Decci Racing

Rhett’s Auto’s and Towing

Courtot & Co Automotive

Rusty Cars Down Under

J Tow

Mitre 10 – Daylesford

NOMINATIONS

VSC STANDARD SALOONS SUPER SERIES

Sean Connolly – Bendigo 5

Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12

Ashley Cormack – Bairnsdale 13

Adam Brezovnik – Mount Beauty 13

Trevor Crilly – Swan Hill 15

Brendon Eames – Corowa 16

Robin Rundell – Portland 16

Micheal Fleming-Robertson – Corowa 18

Austin Chivers – Ballarat 19

Aaron Cormack – Bairnsdale 19/87

Sam Rundell – Portland 24

Charmaine Bryans – Nyora 26

Michael Cormack – Bairnsdale 46

Steve Dadswell – Bairnsdale 47

Rob Tatterson – Rosedale 61

Patrick Walsh – Ballarat 68

Wayne Sheerman – Alexandra 69

Dylan Shelton – Portland 69

Dean Pederson – Daylesford 72

Nigel Frew – Bairnsdale 76

Lachie Chivers – Ballarat 79

Aaron Meakins – Daylesford 82

Tim Hutchinson – Daylesford 88

Daniel Angus – Nyora 91

Jacob Head – Ballarat 95

Bailey Sinclair – Ballarat 96

Dale Whitfield – Daylesford 97

Rick Stowe – Ballarat 97

VSC JUNIOR SEDANS STATE SERIES

Connor Claridge – Goulburn Valley 5

Ty Claridge – Goulburn Valley 8

Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17

Riley Balins – Corowa 21

Jordyn Tewkesbury – Wangaratta 53

Kalani Garlick – Alexandra 63

Marty Bassett – Alexandra 65

Rhys Meakins – Daylesford 85

Hunter Carey – Drouin 95

VSC SPORTS SEDANS POWER SERIES

Dillon Taylor – Alexandra 4

Bradin Claridge – Goulburn Valley 5

Shane Simpson – Nagambie 7

Marcus Griffith – Mount Beauty 7

Tommy McDonald – Mount Beauty 14

Zac Leeson – Nyora 14

Troy Glassborow – Nyora 16

Aiden Copeland – Corowa 22

Joel Copeland – Corowa 23

Jason Berger – Hamilton 27

Jamie Paull – Nyora 42

Andre Meunier – Corowa 45

Russell Smith – Alexandra 48

Dennis Reid – Alexandra 54

Robert Garlick – Alexandra 63

Dale Smith – Alexandra 64

Shaqkira Blake – Ballarat 66

Peter Angus – Nyora 71

Josh Beattie – Wangaratta 72

Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 82

Sarah Meakins – Daylesford 85

Jacob Blencowe – Drouin 90

Scott Angus – Nyora 91

DAYLESFORD A MODIFIEDS

Jhon Baker – 7

Luke Humphrey – 25

Coby Kakoschke – 29

Reece Kakoschke – 31

Brett Carrington – 47

Nathan Carrington – 48 (B Mod)

Dale Spinner – 56

Wade Justice – 68 (B Mod)

Steven Warlond – 87

Brad Trainor – 222 (B Mod)

DAYLESFORD JUNIORS

Bailey Kakoschke – 30

Peyton Edwards-Daly – 33

Blaize Majok-Edwards – 34

Ben Carrington – 48

Amiley Botheras – 77

Jhett Cruise – 85

Blair Botheras – 88

DAYLESFORD STREET STOCKS

Mick Dann – 0

Dylan Reeves – 7

Michael Smith – 13

Mitch Viney – 23

Jamie Crutchley – 25

David Clark – 36

Chris Hay – 42

Troy Hose – 57

Des Robinson – 63

Glen McCoubrie – 66

Belinda Taylor – 80

Anthony Bull – 88

DAYLESFORD LADIES

Ebony Trainor – 22

Kate Meyer – 25

Charmaine Bryans – N26

Chloe Graham – 73

Jane Laidler – 85

Richelle Jenner – 87

Sammie Broome – B87

Hayley Walker – B97

Media provided by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson