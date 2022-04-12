Huge end of season Bairnsdale show including state title, memorials and Sprintcars

This Saturday night the Bairnsdale Speedway ends the season with a huge show that includes the crowd pleasing Sprintcars, a Victorian title for Limited Sportsman, the Gary Bowden Cup for Wingless Sprints in memory of a great Bairnsdale clubman, the Keith Astrella Memorial for Compact Speedcars and the Standard Saloon 600 Easter Classic.

It is a show not to be missed and even more so knowing racing won’t be back until November.

In Sprintcar action drivers such as Adam Greenwood, Roddy Dennison, Alastair Bastian, Dillon Siely and Shane Steenholdt are just some of our competitors with wins this season or whom are a regular front runner in the class. All are East Gippsland locals and keen to end the season on a high with the final Bairnsdale win of the year.

The Limited Sportsman state title has attracted the best cars from Horsham, Hamilton and Gippsland with defending Victorian champion Nathan Baker defending his title against the likes of former South Australian champion Troy Curran, Dillon Siely who will be competing in two classes on race night, Andrew Wilson, Bowen Donkers, Mark Noonan, and Darren Adams. Baker from Horsham has shown so far this season that his speed is on another level, and it will take something special this week to beat him.

Compact Speedcar entries include Australian champion Justin Paull and a host of strong Victorian competitors with a couple of visiting New South Wales drivers. Daniel James, Mitch Whiting, Louis Rodriguez, Tania Hallett, Kyle Sharpe, and Michael Conway are just a handful of competitors that will vie for victory on Saturday night.

Wingless Sprint racing this weekend includes a number of drivers capable of a race win not limited to however including Wayne Logue, Thomas McDonald, Ricky Mills, Chris Halesworth, Aron Lawrence, Christopher Temby who won last year’s event, Travis Millar, and Peter Logue. Halesworth will head into town from Geelong and Millar from Melbourne, whilst McDonald returns from winning last Sunday at Darlington near Mortlake.

Standard Saloons Mitch Foster this seasons Victoria number three driver, will compete against Daniel Stewart fresh from winning at Darlington on Sunday in the Golden Helmet, Jack Yeomans, Jamie Curtis, Josh Thomas, and Patrick Vuillermin. All will be keen to be the last winner at Bairnsdale this season with Stewart the favourite based on winning results this season.

Gates to the public open from 1pm with a 5.30pm start, Eftpos is available, entry costs $25 for an adult, aged pensioners $15, Children aged 12 to 16 $8 each whilst all other children are free. A family ticket for two adults and two children aged 12 to 16 is $60. We have food and drink catering on sight with Eftpos at the canteen available, NO LIQUOR at this race meeting due to current restrictions.

You can find our track at 120 Deptford Road as you head out on Great Alpine Road; we are situated in Granite Rock.

On race days only, if you have an enquiry, you can call 0458 617 910. We encourage you to stay in touch with what is happening our social media platforms.

Bairnsdale Speedway Association thank all their valued supporters;

A1 Septic Tanks

A1 Trailers

A1 Yard Maintenance

Assist A Lift Bairnsdale

Autobarn

ABR 4×4 Bairnsdale

Active Sound Systems

Bairnsdale Automotive & Transmissions

Bairnsdale RSL

Bairnsdale Scrap Metal

Bakers Delight

Boost 2 Drive

Bridgestone Bairnsdale Riviera Tyre Service

Bristol Paint

Buchan Towing

Carpet World

Cheap Tyres Morwell

Clifton Mobile Homes

Craig Riseley Plumbing

Curtis Engineering

Dennison Quality Roofing

East Gippsland Hire

Eastern Signs

Egap Security

Egee Printers

East Gippsland Locks & Keys

EZ Print

Farm Fodder Direct

Gamcorp

Gen-Sol Power Australia

Gillicks Busline

Gippsland Treated Pine

Granite Rock Quarries

Great Southern Kitchens

Jarvis Norwood

JBI Concreting

Kennedy Trailers

M & S Laity Hay Contractors

Mitchell Valley Excavations

Patties Foods

Napier Photography

Phase Link Electrics

RCI Services

Riviera Concrete

SS Auto Wholesalers

Swan Plumbing

Tambo Waste

Tim Bull MP – Member for Gippsland East

Todd Plumbing Supplies

TRFM & Gold 1242

Wayne Trinder Plumbing & Gas fitting

Westpoint Motors

W.G.I Earthmoving & Heavy Haulage

NOMINATIONS

VSC SPRINTCARS

Jimmy Low – 4

David Dennison – 15

Koby Noonan – 26

Michael Evans – 28

Adam Greenwood – 35

Kyle Stathopoulos – 44

Brett Maxwell – 45

Roddy Dennison – 51

Nigel Laity – 53

Alastair Bastian – 55

Danny Mayson – 59

Peter Laity – 66

Dillon Siely – 87

Andrew Nielsen – 90

Dayne Bentvelzen – 96

Shane Steenholdt – 98

COMPACT SPEEDCARS KEITH ASTRELLA MEMORIAL

Justin Paull – Australia 1

Chris Serle-Thrussell – Victoria 2

Daniel James – Victoria 3

Mark Hutchinson – Victoria 6

Glen Wiles – Victoria 9

Mitch Whiting – Victoria 10

Louis Rodriguez – Victoria 11

Tania Hallett – Victoria 15

Chris Curren – Victoria 23

Matt Papa – Victoria 25

AJ Wiles – Victoria 32

Cheyne Williams – New South Wales 33

Kyle Sharpe – New South Wales 34

Gavin Cooper – Victoria 34

Aaron Stubbs – Victoria 46

Trevor Perry – Victoria 55

Rod Saville – New South Wales 59

Jack Day – Victoria 69

Michael Conway – Victoria 77B

WINGLESS SPRINTS GARY BOWDEN CUP

Brayden Whiting – Victoria 9

Wayne Logue – Victoria 16

Thomas McDonald – Victoria 20

Ricky Mills – VX 21

Adin Robertson – VX 34

Michael Loxton – Victoria 40

Kerry Bright – Victoria 45

Scott Irons – Victoria 52

Kasey Garlick – VX 62

Brett Pope – VX 64

Tyler O’Leary – VX 65

Christopher Halesworth – Victoria 67

Aron Lawrence – Victoria 70

Ben Hodge – VX 74

Travis Evans – VX 77

Christopher Temby – VX 89

Brayden McKay – VX 92

Travis Millar – Victoria 93

Peter Logue – Victoria 98

LIMITED SPORTSMAN VICTORIAN TITLE

Jock Baker – Victoria 1

Andrew Wilson – Victoria 2

Bayley Wilson – Hamilton 14

Dylan Anton – Hamilton 25

Craig Ansell – Hamilton 26

Travis Matthews – Horsham 27

Katelyn Worthy – Hamilton 38

Russell Taylor – Corowa 43

Jenny Godfrey – Hamilton 59

Malcolm Siely – Bairnsdale 87

Dillon Siely – Nyora 87

Darren Adams – Bairnsdale 88

Mark Noonan – Hamilton 91

Bowen Donkers – Portland 99

Troy Curran – South Australia 1

STANDARD SALOONS 600 EASTER CLASSIC

John Watson – Drouin 4

Mitch Foster – Bairnsdale 5

Daniel Stewart – Rosedale 8

Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12

Jack Yeomans – Rosedale 12

Ash/Josh Cormack – Bairnsdale 13

Jamie Curtis – Bairnsdale 17

Josh Thomas – Bairnsdale 25

Adam Wharton – Bairnsdale 45

Steve Dadswell – Bairnsdale 47

Shaun Wharton – Bairnsdale 57

Rob Tatterson – Rosedale 61

Shaunn Cormack – Bairnsdale 62

Dylan Pope – Bairnsdale 64

Stephen Overton – Daylesford 66

Nigel Frew – Bairnsdale 76

Clinton Geer – Bairnsdale 80

Chris Mayer – Rosedale 80

Patrick Vuillermin – Rosedale 88

Media written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson