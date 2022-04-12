> News Extra > Speedway

Huge end of season Bairnsdale show including state title, memorials and Sprintcars

By Media Release

Wednesday 13th April, 2022 - 9:02am

This Saturday night the Bairnsdale Speedway ends the season with a huge show that includes the crowd pleasing Sprintcars, a Victorian title for Limited Sportsman, the Gary Bowden Cup for Wingless Sprints in memory of a great Bairnsdale clubman, the Keith Astrella Memorial for Compact Speedcars and the Standard Saloon 600 Easter Classic.

It is a show not to be missed and even more so knowing racing won’t be back until November.

In Sprintcar action drivers such as Adam Greenwood, Roddy Dennison, Alastair Bastian, Dillon Siely and Shane Steenholdt are just some of our competitors with wins this season or whom are a regular front runner in the class. All are East Gippsland locals and keen to end the season on a high with the final Bairnsdale win of the year.

The Limited Sportsman state title has attracted the best cars from Horsham, Hamilton and Gippsland with defending Victorian champion Nathan Baker defending his title against the likes of former South Australian champion Troy Curran, Dillon Siely who will be competing in two classes on race night, Andrew Wilson, Bowen Donkers, Mark Noonan, and Darren Adams. Baker from Horsham has shown so far this season that his speed is on another level, and it will take something special this week to beat him.

Compact Speedcar entries include Australian champion Justin Paull and a host of strong Victorian competitors with a couple of visiting New South Wales drivers. Daniel James, Mitch Whiting, Louis Rodriguez, Tania Hallett, Kyle Sharpe, and Michael Conway are just a handful of competitors that will vie for victory on Saturday night.

Wingless Sprint racing this weekend includes a number of drivers capable of a race win not limited to however including Wayne Logue, Thomas McDonald, Ricky Mills, Chris Halesworth, Aron Lawrence, Christopher Temby who won last year’s event, Travis Millar, and Peter Logue. Halesworth will head into town from Geelong and Millar from Melbourne, whilst McDonald returns from winning last Sunday at Darlington near Mortlake.

Standard Saloons Mitch Foster this seasons Victoria number three driver, will compete against Daniel Stewart fresh from winning at Darlington on Sunday in the Golden Helmet, Jack Yeomans, Jamie Curtis, Josh Thomas, and Patrick Vuillermin. All will be keen to be the last winner at Bairnsdale this season with Stewart the favourite based on winning results this season.

Gates to the public open from 1pm with a 5.30pm start, Eftpos is available, entry costs $25 for an adult, aged pensioners $15, Children aged 12 to 16 $8 each whilst all other children are free. A family ticket for two adults and two children aged 12 to 16 is $60. We have food and drink catering on sight with Eftpos at the canteen available, NO LIQUOR at this race meeting due to current restrictions.

You can find our track at 120 Deptford Road as you head out on Great Alpine Road; we are situated in Granite Rock.

On race days only, if you have an enquiry, you can call 0458 617 910. We encourage you to stay in touch with what is happening our social media platforms.

NOMINATIONS
VSC SPRINTCARS
Jimmy Low – 4
David Dennison – 15
Koby Noonan – 26
Michael Evans – 28
Adam Greenwood – 35
Kyle Stathopoulos – 44
Brett Maxwell – 45
Roddy Dennison – 51
Nigel Laity – 53
Alastair Bastian – 55
Danny Mayson – 59
Peter Laity – 66
Dillon Siely – 87
Andrew Nielsen – 90
Dayne Bentvelzen – 96
Shane Steenholdt – 98

COMPACT SPEEDCARS KEITH ASTRELLA MEMORIAL
Justin Paull – Australia 1
Chris Serle-Thrussell – Victoria 2
Daniel James – Victoria 3
Mark Hutchinson – Victoria 6
Glen Wiles – Victoria 9
Mitch Whiting – Victoria 10
Louis Rodriguez – Victoria 11
Tania Hallett – Victoria 15
Chris Curren – Victoria 23
Matt Papa – Victoria 25
AJ Wiles – Victoria 32
Cheyne Williams – New South Wales 33
Kyle Sharpe – New South Wales 34
Gavin Cooper – Victoria 34
Aaron Stubbs – Victoria 46
Trevor Perry – Victoria 55
Rod Saville – New South Wales 59
Jack Day – Victoria 69
Michael Conway – Victoria 77B

WINGLESS SPRINTS GARY BOWDEN CUP
Brayden Whiting – Victoria 9
Wayne Logue – Victoria 16
Thomas McDonald – Victoria 20
Ricky Mills – VX 21
Adin Robertson – VX 34
Michael Loxton – Victoria 40
Kerry Bright – Victoria 45
Scott Irons – Victoria 52
Kasey Garlick – VX 62
Brett Pope – VX 64
Tyler O’Leary – VX 65
Christopher Halesworth – Victoria 67
Aron Lawrence – Victoria 70

Ben Hodge – VX 74
Travis Evans – VX 77
Christopher Temby – VX 89
Brayden McKay – VX 92
Travis Millar – Victoria 93
Peter Logue – Victoria 98

LIMITED SPORTSMAN VICTORIAN TITLE
Jock Baker – Victoria 1
Andrew Wilson – Victoria 2
Bayley Wilson – Hamilton 14
Dylan Anton – Hamilton 25
Craig Ansell – Hamilton 26
Travis Matthews – Horsham 27
Katelyn Worthy – Hamilton 38
Russell Taylor – Corowa 43
Jenny Godfrey – Hamilton 59
Malcolm Siely – Bairnsdale 87
Dillon Siely – Nyora 87
Darren Adams – Bairnsdale 88
Mark Noonan – Hamilton 91
Bowen Donkers – Portland 99
Troy Curran – South Australia 1

STANDARD SALOONS 600 EASTER CLASSIC
John Watson – Drouin 4
Mitch Foster – Bairnsdale 5
Daniel Stewart – Rosedale 8
Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12
Jack Yeomans – Rosedale 12
Ash/Josh Cormack – Bairnsdale 13
Jamie Curtis – Bairnsdale 17
Josh Thomas – Bairnsdale 25
Adam Wharton – Bairnsdale 45
Steve Dadswell – Bairnsdale 47
Shaun Wharton – Bairnsdale 57
Rob Tatterson – Rosedale 61
Shaunn Cormack – Bairnsdale 62
Dylan Pope – Bairnsdale 64
Stephen Overton – Daylesford 66
Nigel Frew – Bairnsdale 76
Clinton Geer – Bairnsdale 80
Chris Mayer – Rosedale 80
Patrick Vuillermin – Rosedale 88

