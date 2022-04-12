Huge end of season Bairnsdale show including state title, memorials and Sprintcars

Super2 race winner joins Bathurst 6 Hour field
Gen3 ‘on edge’ at Phillip Island without high downforce
Van Gisbergen out of Bathurst 6 Hour
De Pasquale’s debrief on Albert Park
Mostert has no remorse for Courtney clash
Miller: MotoGP title race ‘wide open’
Seidl ‘very happy’ after double points for McLaren in Australian GP
Vidau reacts to grabbing Carrera Cup championship lead
Grosjean explains heavy Long Beach push-to-pass usage
Tickford: ‘We need to develop some kind of forcefield’
Steering drama led to Sainz’s Australian GP exit