This Saturday night a huge competitor count is on at Rushworth Speedway with the visiting classes bringing some great numbers to compliment the local club’s member drivers, thirty plus cars are entered in the Victorian Speedway Council Sports Sedan Power Series, more than a dozen in the Grand Prix Midget Masters Series and near on the same amount in the ‘Ray Welsh Memorial’ for the Speedway Drivers Association of Victoria Hot Rods.

An impressive list of entrants in the Sports Sedan class has Victorian series point score leader Robert Garlick and some of his series challengers such as Tommy McDonald, Troy Glassborow, Aiden and Joel Copeland, Jamie Paull, Zac Leeson, and Dale Smith all entered. Dale Smith is the driver here to look out for as he has won already when it comes to features in the series.

Other challengers for the win on Saturday caring not as much about the points as others might be include Bradin Claridge from Bendigo, Lucas Conder from Ballarat, Jay Nicolaisen whose family name has long been associated with Rushworth, Robert Lock from Bendigo, and last Sports Sedan feature race winner at Rushworth Felicity Roycroft.

With nine heats schedule, a last chance main and a feature race the class should provide fans with terrific entertainment all night long.

Honouring a legend of Speedway racing in Ray Welsh will be the Hot Rods. Ray was a member of the SDAV Hot Rod club for so many years and won many races and titles in his time. This Saturday night drivers will compete to try and win the race in his honour where the heat race results mean very little with the pill draw determining where drivers start. A driver could be the best all night and draw the pole position or the best all night and draw the last starting spot for the final. Victorian champion Shannon Meakins is in great form behind the wheel and is a favourite regardless of where he starts the race, whilst Russell Hovey a veteran of the class could easily win the race again as he has done before. It literally is anybody’s race with the way it is set up.

The Masters Series round for the Grand Prix Midgets has attracted some New South Wales competitors to race along with last meetings feature winner Chris Fowler and the Victorian troupe. Janelle Saville and Gary and Riley Bowyer from North of the border will be up against Fowler, Ashley Booker, Mark Blackeby, Shawn Ward, Paul Perry, Travis Florrimell and Alex Myers – Hudson amongst others.

Local Goulburn Valley Open Saloons, Production Sedans and Ladies Saloons are at stage set to compete at the same time on the track together with Mark Bergman keen to get a feature win after dominating qualifying at our last race meeting for the Open Saloons. Opens to watch for include Bevan Hutchins, Bergman, Scotty Smith, and Marc Hanson. Whilst in the Production Sedans Jack Houlahan who took the overall win at the last race meeting when Productions combined with Open Saloons is the one to watch in that class and for that matter the overall, also watch Shane Hutchins and Geoff Lee. Kelly Lamb is also another entrant to watch she has been picking up some wins as she visits other race tracks from the Mallee to the North East.

In Junior Sedans Connor Claridge, Mia Lamb and Anthony Hanson are some of the likely drivers to feature in the battle for a win on race night.

NOMINATIONS

VSC SPORTS SEDANS DIRT X INDUSTRIES POWER SERIES

Bradin Claridge – Goulburn Valley 5

Marcus Griffith – Mount Beauty 7

Shane Simpson – Nagambie 7

Brodie Montague – Alexandra 9

Lucas Conder – Ballarat 9

Tim Gorski – Alexandra 10

Tommy McDonald – Mount Beauty 14

Zac Leeson – Nagambie 14

Troy Glassborow – Nyora 16

Daniel Knight – Nagambie 17

Anthony Knight – Nagambie 19

Michael Knight – Nagambie 20

Aiden Copeland – Corowa 22

Joel Copeland – Corowa 23

Lucas Walker – Heartland 23

Caleb Lincoln – Alexandra 24

Jason Berger – Hamilton 27

Matt Sgroi – Nagambie 29

Jay Nicolaisen – Wangaratta 34

Robert Lock – Bendigo 42

Jamie Paull – Nyora 42

Russell Smith – Alexandrea 48

Dennis Reid – Alexandra 54

Nick Hill – Corowa 55

Robert Garlick – Alexandra 63

Dale Smith – Alexandra 64

Matthew Brooks – Wangaratta 65

Corey Knox – Goulburn Valley 67

Justin McKeegan – Ballarat 72

Josh Beattie – Wangaratta 72

Jasmin Molloy – Ballarat 73

Matt Callanan – Goulburn Valley 78

Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 82

Nathan Fawns – Redline 87

Matt Chiminello – Alexandra 91

Jack Houlahan – Goulburn Valley 96

SDAV HOT RODS RAY WELSH MEMORIAL

Shannon Meakins – 1

Phil Jenkins – 3

Dean West – 4

Eddie Ivermee – 6

Jade Ewart – 15

Kali Hovey – 22

Russell Hovey – 25

Tony Green – 34

Stuey Robinson – 36

Neil Sixtus – 93

GRAND PRIX MIDGETS MASTERS SERIES

Janelle Saville – New South Wales 2

Jack Ward – Victoria 4

Gary Bowyer – New South Wales 5

Daniel Meredith – Victoria 8

Mark Blackeby – Victoria 10

Alex Myers- Hudson – Victoria 11

Chris Fowler – Victoria 13

Matt Kamolins – Victoria 22

Alex Gouveia – Victoria 32

Paul Perry – Victoria 13

Shawn Ward – Victoria 44

Riley Bowyer – New South Wales 50

Ashley Booker – Victoria 50

Travis Florrimell – Victoria 81

GOULBURN VALLEY OPEN SALOONS

Bevan Hutchins – 18

Mark Bergman – 31

Aaron Bacon – 54

Scotty Smith – 58

Daniel Smith – 59

Matt Smith – 61

Marc Hanson – 119

GOULBURN VALLEY PRODUCTION SEDANS

Geoff Lee – 5

Jordan Tombyn – 9

Shane Hutchins – 10

Warren Alexander – 64

Jack Houlahan – 96

GOULBURN VALLEY LADIES SALOONS

Kelly Lamb – 77

Nicole Gapes – 84

GOULBURN VALLEY JUNIOR SEDANS

Connor Claridge – 5

Ty Claridge – 8

Leah/Caleb Simmonds – 32

Carly Smith – 58

Mia Lamb – 77

Anthony Hanson – 119

