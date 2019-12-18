Howe Automotive Race Team on the pace a Premier

The race season for the speedway Late Model Howe Automotive Race Team got underway this past weekend with a fourth-place feature race result at the prestigious Premier Speedway Warrnambool. Driver Will Lamb was on the pace in the feature race event where the top four cars were separated by less than a couple of seconds as they crossed the finish line.

Earlier the team competed in two qualifying races with those not going according to plan according to Lamb. “We had a brand-new suspension set up in the car for the first heat race and we were just too loose with our set up. We came back to our pit area to prepare for heat race number two and we tightened up the suspension working on the car for some time. Then we found out the track preparation team were working on the track. For us it was too late to reverse the changes, so we were too tight in the second heat race, although we did enjoy leading Brock Edwards for six laps in a great battle, he got the better of us in the end.” Lamb shared.

For the feature race event, Lamb began in sixth spot passing Fiona Verhoeven on lap three and then Victorian champion Chevy Edwards on lap four before settling in behind Kristin Vermeulen for the next eight laps.

Lamb set a fastest one lap time of the feature race, good enough to be faster than the three cars that eventually finished in front of him, Vermeulen, Brock Edwards and winner Shane Belk, a lap time of 13.724.

With the meeting finished Lamb shared the following. “That was a positive finish to the night and to see that we were faster than those in front of us gives us something to work with moving on to our next event. I must thank dad for all his hard work. We are both still finding so much development opportunity in our car each time we hit the track.”

Howe Automotive Race Team wish to thank its valued supporters;

Nulon Oils & Fluids

Howe Automotive

Watt’s Fresh Fruit Shop Kyneton

Daylesford Engineering

B & B Aluminium

Racin’ Suspension

Ends Release.