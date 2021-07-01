Hollywood star Michael Fassbender joins Jaxon Evans in Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Supercars postpones Winton SuperSprint again
Richards, Bowe to launch motorsport-themed kids books
Russell insists he hasn’t signed with Mercedes for 2022
Viñales’ father: Yamaha not a bad bike
Chip Ganassi Racing sells NASCAR team
VIDEO: Supercars 101, Episode 2
VeeKay gets medical clearance for IndyCar return
Ecclestone docuseries set for release
Goddard gets livery tweak for Townsville
Why Courtney wants to drive on in 2022 Supercars
Fallback date for AORC’s SA round due to border closures
Arrest made over death of motorsport volunteer in hit and run