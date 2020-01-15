Historic Drouin Speedway twilight event this Saturday

Not since 1981 has West Gippsland seen Saturday night Speedway and this Saturday an enormous crowd is expected for the mid-afternoon Drouin Speedway start with important feature events for the Standard Saloons, Sports Sedans and Crash and Bash Ladies.
Drouin Speedway’s committee has worked hard to secure access to some lights and with an opportunity to test out the lights and the interest in night time racing, Drouin will start at 2pm and hope to switch the lights on around 7.30pm as the sun starts to drop.
Excited race drivers clambered to get their name on the entry list to be a part of history and some great names are ready to put on a great show.
The Standard Saloons will compete for the Sally Memorial feature event in honour of the late wife of committee member Paul Walkinshaw. Sally was a great lady and this media representative had the pleasure of meeting her. She is dearly missed by those that knew her, most importantly by her husband and children.
Victory will be tough to come by with Jeff Blencowe, Leigh Gooding, Mitch Blencowe, Kane Gibson, Mick Coomer, Travis Evans our Eliminator Cup feature winner, Joseph Otimi, Victor Benson and Trish Dike in amongst the competition. It is hard to look past Evans however. Until he won the last show, Jeff Blencowe was the man to beat. It will be on as bragging rights loom large for the winner of this event, the first Sally Memorial at the first night-time show for 39 years.
Sports Sedans have assembled a tough little field with Lee Beach who has become the hardest man to beat this year at the Alexandra Speedway included in the nominations. Wayne Alberni and Jake Blencowe fly the flag for the Drouin Club and are both capable of winning the Gippy Blitz. Lucas Conder if he has had time to freshen his good engine, will be up there in the action as will Chris Aarts. Robert Garlick, Daniel Kettels and Gavan Dorain are others capable of running towards the front of the field.
Fans of destructive motorsport competition will be thoroughly entertained by the Ladies Crash and Bash competing in the ‘Hell in Heels’ event. Leanne Tipple-Young is the most credentialed of the competitors however Lea Judd, Kellie Latham, Sarah Price, Bianca Brown, Clare Lynch and Bronwyn Miles are just some of the competition that have every intention to win this show. Like the Standard Saloons and Sports Sedans, there is big bragging rights to win this event with no more night events scheduled for the season at Drouin.
A supporting class is just being finalised.
Gates open from 10am. Racing starts at 2pm.
Entry will cost $15 for an adult, aged and invalid Pensioner and Children 12 to 16yrs is $10 and Children under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket for 2 adults and 2 children aged 12 to 16 will cost $40.
General enquiries can be made to 0422 289 133
Drouin Speedway Clubs proud sponsors are;
Alberni Engineering,
Ampworks
Baw Shire
Berwick Legal
Bottom Pub Bunyip
Bunyip Bakery
Castrol
Flight Centre Warragul
Keena Fencing
Latrobe Waste and Recycling
Leigh and Anne Gooding
Longwarry Meatsafe
Mighty Doors
Miles Mechanical
Monckton Concrete
Norstar Steel Recyclers
Napier Photography
Nar Nar Goon Automotive
On Site Medical Response
Random Panda Photography
S S Plastering and Painting
Steel-Line
STR8 Bricklaying
TNT Auto Parts
Victorian Crane Trucks
Visual Signage Solutions
Wilkar Constructions
SALLY MEMORIAL FOR STANDARD SALOONS
John Watson – Drouin 4
Tegan Bullard – Alexandra 4
Daniel & Clint Walkinshaw – Drouin 5
Jeff Blencowe – Drouin 9
Joseph Drennan – Nyora 10
Leigh Gooding – Rosedale 11
Mitch Blencowe – Drouin 12
Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12
Jemima Borkowski – Drouin 13
Ash Cormack – Bairnsdale 13
Mark Borkowski – Drouin 17
Robbie Noonan – Nyora 19
Aaron Laidlaw – Rosedale 23
Justin Hutchins – Nyora 23
Matt Saunders – Nyora 28
Wayne Gibson – Drouin 41
Kane Gibson – Rosedale 41
Darwyn Lee – Drouin 45
Mick Coomer – Drouin 76
Travis Evans – Drouin 77
Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 78
Bradley Dickson – Nyora 84
Joseph Otimi – Drouin 95
Ash Dean – Nyora 95
Victor Benson – Drouin 96
Trish Dike – Nyora 37
SPORTS SEDAN GIPPY BLITZ
Wayne Alberni – Drouin 4
Bailey Perkins – Nyora 4
Lucas Conder – Ballarat 9
Justin McKeegan – Ballarat 10
Robert Edwards – Alexandra 11
Troy Glassborow – Nyora 16
Chris Aarts – Nyora 29
Ray Gould – Nyora 37
Gavan Dorain – Rosedale 49
Daniel Kettels – Nagambie 49
Robert Garlick – Alexandra 63
Jasmin Molloy – Ballarat 72
Jake Young – Nyora 73
Lee Beach – Alexandra 88
Jake Blencowe – Drouin 90
LADIES CRASH AND BASH – GOOSES AUTOS HELL ON HEELS
Bianca Brown – 4
Sarah Price – 8
Marlena Argent – 11
Leanne Tipple-Young – 19
Erin Brown – 23
Dette Miles – 42
Kellie Latham – 84
Bronwyn Miles – 134
Kirsten McKendry – 154
Jessica McKendry – 451
Clare Lynch – 721
Lea Judd – 911
Ends Release.