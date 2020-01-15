Historic Drouin Speedway twilight event this Saturday

Not since 1981 has West Gippsland seen Saturday night Speedway and this Saturday an enormous crowd is expected for the mid-afternoon Drouin Speedway start with important feature events for the Standard Saloons, Sports Sedans and Crash and Bash Ladies.

Drouin Speedway’s committee has worked hard to secure access to some lights and with an opportunity to test out the lights and the interest in night time racing, Drouin will start at 2pm and hope to switch the lights on around 7.30pm as the sun starts to drop.

Excited race drivers clambered to get their name on the entry list to be a part of history and some great names are ready to put on a great show.

The Standard Saloons will compete for the Sally Memorial feature event in honour of the late wife of committee member Paul Walkinshaw. Sally was a great lady and this media representative had the pleasure of meeting her. She is dearly missed by those that knew her, most importantly by her husband and children.

Victory will be tough to come by with Jeff Blencowe, Leigh Gooding, Mitch Blencowe, Kane Gibson, Mick Coomer, Travis Evans our Eliminator Cup feature winner, Joseph Otimi, Victor Benson and Trish Dike in amongst the competition. It is hard to look past Evans however. Until he won the last show, Jeff Blencowe was the man to beat. It will be on as bragging rights loom large for the winner of this event, the first Sally Memorial at the first night-time show for 39 years.

Sports Sedans have assembled a tough little field with Lee Beach who has become the hardest man to beat this year at the Alexandra Speedway included in the nominations. Wayne Alberni and Jake Blencowe fly the flag for the Drouin Club and are both capable of winning the Gippy Blitz. Lucas Conder if he has had time to freshen his good engine, will be up there in the action as will Chris Aarts. Robert Garlick, Daniel Kettels and Gavan Dorain are others capable of running towards the front of the field.

Fans of destructive motorsport competition will be thoroughly entertained by the Ladies Crash and Bash competing in the ‘Hell in Heels’ event. Leanne Tipple-Young is the most credentialed of the competitors however Lea Judd, Kellie Latham, Sarah Price, Bianca Brown, Clare Lynch and Bronwyn Miles are just some of the competition that have every intention to win this show. Like the Standard Saloons and Sports Sedans, there is big bragging rights to win this event with no more night events scheduled for the season at Drouin.

A supporting class is just being finalised.

Gates open from 10am. Racing starts at 2pm.

Entry will cost $15 for an adult, aged and invalid Pensioner and Children 12 to 16yrs is $10 and Children under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket for 2 adults and 2 children aged 12 to 16 will cost $40.

General enquiries can be made to 0422 289 133

SALLY MEMORIAL FOR STANDARD SALOONS

John Watson – Drouin 4

Tegan Bullard – Alexandra 4

Daniel & Clint Walkinshaw – Drouin 5

Jeff Blencowe – Drouin 9

Joseph Drennan – Nyora 10

Leigh Gooding – Rosedale 11

Mitch Blencowe – Drouin 12

Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12

Jemima Borkowski – Drouin 13

Ash Cormack – Bairnsdale 13

Mark Borkowski – Drouin 17

Robbie Noonan – Nyora 19

Aaron Laidlaw – Rosedale 23

Justin Hutchins – Nyora 23

Matt Saunders – Nyora 28

Wayne Gibson – Drouin 41

Kane Gibson – Rosedale 41

Darwyn Lee – Drouin 45

Mick Coomer – Drouin 76

Travis Evans – Drouin 77

Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 78

Bradley Dickson – Nyora 84

Joseph Otimi – Drouin 95

Ash Dean – Nyora 95

Victor Benson – Drouin 96

Trish Dike – Nyora 37

SPORTS SEDAN GIPPY BLITZ

Wayne Alberni – Drouin 4

Bailey Perkins – Nyora 4

Lucas Conder – Ballarat 9

Justin McKeegan – Ballarat 10

Robert Edwards – Alexandra 11

Troy Glassborow – Nyora 16

Chris Aarts – Nyora 29

Ray Gould – Nyora 37

Gavan Dorain – Rosedale 49

Daniel Kettels – Nagambie 49

Robert Garlick – Alexandra 63

Jasmin Molloy – Ballarat 72

Jake Young – Nyora 73

Lee Beach – Alexandra 88

Jake Blencowe – Drouin 90

LADIES CRASH AND BASH – GOOSES AUTOS HELL ON HEELS

Bianca Brown – 4

Sarah Price – 8

Marlena Argent – 11

Leanne Tipple-Young – 19

Erin Brown – 23

Dette Miles – 42

Kellie Latham – 84

Bronwyn Miles – 134

Kirsten McKendry – 154

Jessica McKendry – 451

Clare Lynch – 721

Lea Judd – 911

Ends Release.