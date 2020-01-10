High Line Active and Motorsport community join forces for bushfire relief effort

High Line Active and the Victorian motorsport community have today joined forces to raise much needed funds for Wildlife Victoria to support the bushfire recovery effort.

A number of professional racing drivers including 1 Percent Club athlete, Ben Blackburn Racing Ambassador and Kelly Racing driver Andre Heimgartner, Australian GT driver Fraser Ross and young driving stars Nic Carroll and Courtney Prince today participated in an Athlete Recovery Class hosted by High Line Active in South Yarra with all proceeds going to Wildlife Victoria.

Nicole Ireland from High Line Active said she was really pleased to host the event.

“We really wanted to give something back to support the bushfire relief effort and so I thought why not focus on what we do best – so we organised this Athlete Recovery Class which is stretching, mobility and muscle release for these athletes and all proceeds are going directly to Wildlife Victoria and the important work they are doing to rebuild our local communities,” she said.

“Donations to this appeal will be distributed to wildlife shelters and carers to help rebuild enclosures and equipment that they have lost in the fires so that they can continue their lifesaving work, and support those to cope with the number of animals that will need care in the coming weeks and months.

“There was a sense that people were feeling helpless so this was a nice way to get the motorsport and athletic community together to feel like we are all helping and standing together which is fantastic!

“I want to personally thank all of the drivers and athletes who participated and supported this event today for a great cause,” Nicole said.

Kelly Racing Supercars driver Andre Heimgartner said:

“These bushfires have caused so much devastation across Victoria and other parts of the country. So to join with Nicole from High Line Active to raise much needed funds for Wildlife Victoria is a great opportunity for us as drivers to give something back to support the bushfire recovery effort,” Andre said.

“Our hearts go out to those people affected by these bushfires and I want to acknowledge the work of our frontline firefighters and emergency services who have worked so tirelessly to help protect lives and save property in the face of such challenging events,” Heimgartner said.

Nic Carroll said: “We have all felt the emotion when we hear the stories of loss and trauma from these recent bushfires. The impact on our flora and fauna is yet to be fully understood but it has had a devastating impact,” Nic said.

“This is also a time that we see and hear about the very best in people. It has been great to see the contribution from not only the Australian community but the whole globe.

“Many Australians are showing great initiative in working together to help recover, repair and rebuild lives as well as local communities – I am really pleased to be a part of this event with Nicole from High Line Active to raise much needed funds for Wildlife Victoria,” Carroll said.

BACKGROUND:

· Wildlife Victoria has provided the community with a Wildlife Emergency Response service for the past 30 years with a vision to live in a community that cares about the welfare of Australian wildlife.

· Wildlife Victoria receives about 80,000 requests for help each year.

· Approximately 50,000 animals are assisted each year.

· The rescue service relies on an extensive State-wide network of rescue and transport volunteers, veterinarians who provide pro-bono services for wildlife, and the licenced carers and shelters who accept animals into their care for rehabilitation and release.

To find out more about Wildlife Victoria or to give a donation, please visit the website at www.wildlifevictoria.org.au or phone (03) 8400 7300.