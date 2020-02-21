Hi-Tec Oils Joins MSR in Virgin Australia Supercars Championship

Matt Stone Racing has today joined forces with one of Australia’s leading oil and lubricant companies Hi-Tec Oils.

The powerful new partnership brings together two great Australian owned companies that have a similar ethos around many aspects of business and performance.

MSR Commercial Manager Al Bye was very pleased to announce the partnership at the Adelaide 500 today stating: “We’ve been in the market assessing the products and capabilities of all the top oil companies for a few months now to ensure we partnered with the best lubricant manufacturer possible.

“Hi-Tec Oils was the best alignment with MSR in every aspect of their capabilities, management and national reach. Both our companies are very enthusiastic about what we can achieve together in the months and years to come.”

Hi-Tec Oils is one of Australia’s oldest and largest independent oil manufacturers with a network servicing every state and territory across the country.

Having not been a part of the Supercars category for many years the Hi-Tech Oils come back into Australia’s highest level of motorsport is a big development in the market and will be a relationship to watch as the Matt Stone Racing two car team continues to build.

“Hi-Tec Oils are proud and excited to be affiliated with Garry Jacobson and the Matt Stone Racing Team in the supercars main game for the 2020 season.

“For a team that brings a competitive and youthful exuberance to the series, we wish Garry and Matt all the best.”

Mario Racki, General Manager The Hi-Tec leadership team and MSR have explored a range of opportunities that the two companies will work on together.

Both are anticipating further developments and announcements from this new relationship as the season unfolds.