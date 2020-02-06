Heritage Touring Cars to visit five states in 2020 calendar

We’re pleased to announce the 2020 Heritage Touring Cars calendar, which will see the Legends of Bathurst visit Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, New South Wales and Tasmania in an exciting five round series.

Lock the following dates in, and join us for a magic year of Australian touring car racing.

Round 1 – VHRR Phillip Island Classic at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Phillip Island Victoria, March 8-10

Round 2 – HRCC Autumn Historic Warwick at Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD, May 9-10

Round 3 – Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships at The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend South Australia, June 12-14

Round 4 – Master Blast featuring Muscle Car Masters at Sydney Motorsport Park, Sydney NSW, September 5-6

Round 5– Baskerville Historics at Baskerville Raceway, Baskerville Tasmania, September 26-27

Attracting nearly 500 entries each year, the Phillip Island Classic needs no introduction and is a fitting opener to our 2020 series. We’ll tackle the iconic Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit over the 8th to the 10th of March and look forward to opening the cars up around the fast and flowing circuit.

We’ll head north for Autumn, joining in the HRCC’s Historic Warwick over May 9th and 10th. Held on Morgan Park Raceway, the Queenslanders have been going from strength to strength in recent years and put on a highlight of the muscle car calendar.

Round three will see us joining up with some more modern machinery and taking part in the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships round at The Bend Motorsport Park over June 12 – 14. The Shannons Motorsport Australia Championship plays host to categories like the V8 Touring Cars Series and Australian Production Car Series and is a good opportunity for us to show the crowds what the golden age of touring car racing is all about.

Speaking of the golden age of touring car racing, September’s Master Blast featuring Muscle Car Masters is Australia’s home of muscle and we’re proud to take part in the event once more. The night races first held in 2019 are back for 2020, so make sure to come along on Saturday evening to see the Legends of Bathurst run under lights.

Master Blast featuring Muscle Car Masters will be held at Sydney Motorsport Park over the 5th and 6th of September and feature our Group C & A Heritage Touring Cars as well as the historic touring cars of Group N and more.

The series finale will be held just a few weeks later at the Baskerville Historics in Tasmania over September 26th & 27th. We made our first appearance at the event in 2018, which was the first time in some thirty years that the Group C cars had contested an official race at Baskerville Raceway and the first Group A race ever held at the circuit. We can’t wait to get back there.

We’re putting the final touches on the cars in preparation for the season opener at the Phillip Island Classic in March and will be in touch soon with more news from the category. In the meantime, we look forward to a safe, social and speedy year of motor sport and, as always, we’re honoured to be custodians of these great race cars and grateful for the opportunity to share them with the world.

Look forward to an exciting season of Heritage Touring Cars competition, and make sure to join us at an event near you to get up close with the Legends of Bathurst and see them unleashed on the track.

Stay tuned to heritagetouringcars.com.au for more from the Legends of Bathurst.