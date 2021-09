It was a weekend for the newcomers in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup: Rookie Laurin Heinrich won round six on the Circuit Zandvoort ahead of Leon Köhler. The two Germans compete for the Nebulus Racing by Huber, which celebrates its debut season in the international one-make cup with the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. Heinrich and Köhler even took up the 16-lap race on the Dutch Formula 1 circuit from the front grid row. At the flag, the 19-year-old from Würzburg and the 22-year-old from Kleinwallstadt in Franconia were a full four seconds ahead of the pursuing pack.

“Pole position and victory in the Supercup – what a perfect weekend. I was cautious with my tyres during the race and managed to pick up the pace a little whenever Leon got closer,” revealed Heinrich. “Laurin had the advantage in the fast corners, and I was better in the slower ones, so I never really got the chance to launch a serious attack. Still, I’m super happy with second place,” concluded Köhler. “As far as I’m concerned, both are winners today,” said team boss Christoph Huber in praise of the pair. “We’ve steadily improved since the beginning of the season and now we’ve been rewarded with a one-two result – I’m mega proud of my squad.”

Thanks to his maiden Supercup victory, Heinrich has moved up the leaderboard to rank third overall and has also extended his lead in the rookie standings. Nicolas Misslin (Pierre Martinet by Alméras) achieved a similar feat. The Monegasque won the ProAm category for the fourth time and has thus expanded his lead in this category.

Behind Heinrich and Köhler, the Dinamic Motorsport driver Simone Iaquinta celebrated his best Supercup result to date with third place. “I got off the line perfectly and was able to immediately overtake Ayhancan Güven. He then attacked over the entire 16 laps but I didn’t let him rattle me,” commented the defending champion of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italy. Porsche Junior Güven paid his respects: “Simone made a strong move at the start – after that, I had no real chance to overtake. Still, I’m pleased to take home the points for fourth place,” emphasised the BWT Lechner Racing driver from Turkey.

Points’ leader Larry ten Voorde finished in fifth place. The favourite among the ten thousands of Dutch fans was very pleased with his performance. “I pulled off a super overtaking manoeuvre against Dylan Pereira – that was fantastic racing. Plus, I managed to extend my lead in the overall classification – what more could I want?” stated the reigning Supercup champion from the GP Elite squad.

Jaxon Evans (Martinet by Alméras), ten Voorde’s only remaining rival in the fight for the title, experienced a race to forget. “I lacked the speed over the entire race weekend. Now I have to turn my full attention to the finale in Monza,” concluded the New Zealander, who finished in tenth place. As he heads to the doubleheader finale in Italy, his gap to ten Voorde is 25 points.

Nevertheless, Evans could still claim the title: Fifty points are up for grabs at the season finale this coming weekend – the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup holds two races as support to the Italian Grand Prix in Monza (10 to 12 September 2021).

Race 6 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, 16 laps, Zandvoort (NL)

1. Laurin Heinrich (D/Nebulus Racing by Huber), 26:25.621 minutes

2. Leon Köhler (D/Nebulus Racing by Huber), +0.470 seconds

3. Simone Iaquinta (I/Dinamic Motorsport), +4.656 seconds

4. Ayhancan Güven (TR/BWT Lechner Racing), +5.257 seconds

5. Larry ten Voorde (NL/Team GP Elite), +6.158 seconds

6. Dylan Pereira (L/BWT Lechner Racing), +8.856 seconds

Overall classification Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup after 6 of 8 races*

1. Larry ten Voorde (NL/Team GP Elite), 113 points

2. Jaxon Evans (NZ/Martinet by Alméras), 88 points

3. Laurin Heinrich (D/Nebulus Racing by Huber), 78 points

4. Leon Köhler (D/Nebulus Racing by Huber), 69 points

5. Ayhancan Güven (TR/BWT Lechner Racing), 54 points

6. Dylan Pereira (L/BWT Lechner Racing), 67 points