Heimgartner looking forward to Supercars All Stars Eseries

Tuesday 24th March, 2020 - 11:56am

Kelly Racing driver Andre Heimgartner said that he is “pumped” for the new Supercars All Stars ESeries starting on Wednesday 8th April.

“Yeah its something different for the drivers. It will be pretty interesting to see who performs well,” Andre said.

“I have a Next Level Racing sim at home and like to get on that a fair bit and I just purchased a new gaming headset today.

“I know quite a few of the drivers are right into their iracing.

“Its also something fun to generate a bit of interest and passion amongst the fans until we hit the track again so yeah looking forward to it.

“To all those businesses and people impacted by the current COVID-19 situation, I know there are some people doing it pretty tough at the moment and they are in my thoughts,” Heimgartner said.

The full suite of Supercars drivers have confirmed that they will be racing in the upcoming iracing series.

As part of Supercars plan to continue racing in some form over the next three months, the All Stars Eseries will begin on Wednesday 8th April and run for around 10 weeks.

Round 1 is already confirmed to be Phillip Island and Monza.

Drivers will compete remotely using the internationally renowned iRacing platform.

They will use current Holden ZB Commodore and Ford Mustang Supercars available with liveries of their own choosing.

The competition will be broadcast on Fox Sports and live streamed on Kayo and a host of other digital and social platforms including Twitch.

