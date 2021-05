Heimgartner launches new Ben Blackburn Racing branding

Andre Heimgartner has launched Ben Blackburn Racing’s new branding, including new logo and new t-shirts.

Fresh off his maiden Supercars victory last weekend, Heimgartner said he was pleased to continue this long term partnership.

“I think the new Ben Blackburn Racing branding looks really fresh and clean and I’m so pleased to be continuing the partnership with Ben,” said Heimgartner.

“Ben has been a long-time supporter and I’m grateful for his continued and loyal backing. I’m looking forward to seeing the new Ben Blackburn Racing branding launch.

“We’re coming off a successful round at The Bend and I’m looking forward to getting to Winton later this month. Hopefully we can come away with some more success,” Andre said.

Director Ben Blackburn said: “The new branding and t-shirts look excellent. I wanted something fresh that stood out and gets your attention and it certainly does that,” he said.

“I was eager for Andre to do the launch and be the face of it and he was enthusiastic to do it.

“I am extremely proud of the partnership I have built with Heimgartner and it will continue in 2022.”

After sponsoring Heimgartner for years, Ben Blackburn admits that Heimgartner’s victory at The Bend was a special moment for him also.

“To be honest, I was pretty emotional when Andre won. It was a fitting reward for a dedicated group of people who have stuck with him.

“All the other drivers that we sponsor have received our new t-shirts from Aaron Love in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, Jordan Love in Stuttgart Germany, Jay Robotham in Super 2, Nic Carroll and Antonio Molluso in Excels. I can’t wait to see the roll out across the different categories in the coming months.

“A huge thank you to Managing Director John Ruggiero and the dedicated and hardworking team at Push Talent Management for coming up with such a cool design. It is always fantastic dealing with such a professional outfit,” Ben said.

The Repco Supercars Championship next head to Winton in Victoria, May 28-30.