Harri Jones announces new naming rights partnership with Hastings Deering

Harri Jones today announced the signing of new Naming Rights Partner, Hastings Deering, along with the unveiling of a spectacular new-look livery, marking an exciting leap forward as he prepares to launch into the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup season.

The new partnership with Hastings Deering signals the beginning of a new era for Jones, as he sets his sights on a Championship win and to cement his name in the Motorsport industry.

As one of the top Cat dealers globally, the partnership with Hastings Deering offers new opportunities and pathways for Jones.

“I’m so excited to be working with Hastings Deering this year. They’re a Queensland-based company that love all things performance and machinery, and they have a really passionate team that believes strongly in backing local young talent

like me,” said Jones.

“It’s always fantastic to work with great partners and I feel really fortunate to be able to continue building on my career with the support of such a strong team behind me.”

With a 90-year history, Hastings Deering is a values-driven organisation committed to providing pathway opportunities for the next generation.

Hastings Deering Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Scott said: “We are proud to be part of Harri’s journey, reinforcing our support to provide opportunities for Queensland’s best young talent, both on the racetrack and in the communities in which we operate.”

“With many of our staff and customers being motorsport enthusiasts, this is an exciting partnership for our business.

“We welcome Harri to the Hastings Deering family and look forward to riding with him every step of the way throughout the 2022 season.”

Having finished third overall in the 2021 Championship with five podium finishes and one nail-biting race win, Jones is ready to bring the fight to the 2022 season.

“Last year showed me what I was capable of,” said Jones.

“I’ve evolved a lot as a driver both technically and mentally, and I feel as though I have all of the necessary tools to really execute this year. I’m loving the new 992 Generation Cup car, and now with new partnerships and a brand-new livery to match, I’m more ready than ever.”

The 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia kicks off with Round 1 at the Australian F1 Grand Prix. Round 1

will be televised across both Paid (Foxtel and Kayo) and Free to Air (Channel 10) TV.