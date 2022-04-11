Grafton Speedway’s Easter triple treat

There is going to be no shortage of Easter joy at Hessions Auto Parts Grafton Speedway this Easter Long Weekend, with not one, not two, but three race nights of speedway action in a row.

Headlining the three nights of Easter Long Weekend action are going to be the hotly contested V8 Dirt Modifieds with two NSW Titles fought out – Friday night for the Sportsman category and Saturday night for the Open category.

The likes of locals Joshua Rose, Andrew Firth and Luke Dunn, along with Mitchell Randall, David Clark, Chris Corbett, Ray Klarich and Geoff Phillips are expected to be right up there challenging at the pointy end of the field with Britten.

When it comes to the NSW Title for the Sportsman category, youngster Blake Eveleigh is the defending champion, which like Britten was won at Grafton Speedway, and he is hoping to make it back-to-back wins. The biggest threat to Eveleigh’s defence is this season’s form driver in Brock Gardiner.

With the NSW Titles on Friday and Saturday nights, Sunday night will also feature the V8 Dirt Modifieds with both the Open and Sportsman categories coming together as one.

Saturday night’s NSW Title for the Open category doubles as the opening 5 Star Dirt Series round for the 2021-22 season.

Apart from the V8 Dirt Modified action over the three nights, the RSA Street Stockers will be featured over all three nights. A field of over 30 competitors will converge to battle it out for 50 Lappers on Friday and Saturday night, and then fight it out for the Stocksville 100 on the Sunday night. The front-runners in the RSA Street Stockers action are likely to be out-of-towners Brendan Wakeman and Shane Carlson, as well as locals Adrian Williams, Chris Corbett, Greg Dickinson, Gavin Wade and Brock Armstrong.

The support classes over the three nights are going to be AMCA Nationals, RSA Four Cylinder Sedans and RSA Junior Sedans. On Sunday night, the Stock Cars will be making the journey from their home base of Queensland.

Grafton Speedway would like to thank Hessions Auto Parts for their 2021-22 season support, which is their third season in a row as the track’s naming-right’s sponsor. Based in Grafton, along with their second store location in nearby Coffs Harbour, Hessions Auto Parts stock a wide range of parts and accessories at competitive prices.

For more information about Hessions Auto Parts, contact them on 0266 423 085 (Grafton) and 0256 456 361 (Coffs Harbour) or visit their website at www.hessionsautoparts.com.au.

NIGHTLY EVENT INFORMATION:

Adults: $30

Pensioners (age and TPI): $25

High School Children (with student card): $20

Children (Under 12): $10

Children (Under 5): FREE

Family (two adults and two children): $70

The racing action on all three nights will begin at 5pm and the gates will open at 3pm.

Grafton Speedway, which is part of the Grafton Showground, is located at 208 Prince Street, Grafton, NSW.

For more information about Grafton Speedway, contact track promoter Mick Corbett on 0427 310 009. You can also visit their website at www.graftonspeedway.com.au or LIKE them on Facebook by searching Grafton Speedway.