Grafton Speedway primed for big finish

Tickford seeking across-the-board improvements after Waters’ victories
POSTER: Dixon’s 2022 Indy 500 pole
VIDEO: Indy 500 Pole Day highlights
Power laments set-up misstep at Indy
Starting grid: 2022 Indianapolis 500
Palou not nervous because ‘everybody knew’ Dixon would take pole
Dixon storms to Indy 500 pole position with 234mph run
Power qualifies on Row 4 for Indy 500, Dixon sets pace ahead of Fast Six
Van Gisbergen ‘conflicted’ with approach
Ricciardo looking for answers after ‘really, really sad race’
Verstappen recounts tumultuous Spanish GP win