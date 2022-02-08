Grafton Speedway primed for action

After a busy Christmas-New Year period, Hessions Auto Parts Grafton Speedway returns to action this Saturday night with a jam-packed program of speedway racing.

In what is going to be a massive night of speedway action, the headlining acts are the Late Models, the Microsprints for their Australian Title, and the popular Teams Demolition Derby.

Returning to Grafton Speedway for the first time in eight years, the Late Models, which run 432 cubic inch engines that have the ability of producing in excess of 800 horsepower, are looking forward to getting back on the 440-metre track. When it comes to the leading contenders, they include Queenslanders Carter Armstrong and the father-and-son duo of Steve and Aaron Van Zeeland. Local Chris Corbett is going to hit the track for his Late Model debut. As one of the country’s leading V8 Dirt Modified racers, he is confident of being able to adapt quickly.

A competitive field of a dozen Microsprints are set to converge at Grafton Speedway for the running of the 2021-22 season Australian Title. Shane Munro, from Gatton in Queensland, is the defending and two-time champion and is shooting for a hat trick of Australian Title wins.

Concluding the night’s action is going to be the Teams Demolition Derby. These insane competitors will be pairing up in teams of two cars and then attempt to try to crash their way to victory in what is the ultimate fight to the finish. To say that this event alone will be action-packed would be quite the understatement.

Completing the night’s program is going to be the Modlites, RSA Street Stockers, RSA Four Cylinder Sedans and RSA Junior Sedans.

Grafton Speedway would like to thank Hessions Auto Parts for their support throughout the 2021-22 season, which is their third season in a row as the track’s naming-right’s sponsor. Based in Grafton, along with their second store location in nearby Coffs Harbour, Hessions Auto Parts stock a wide range of parts and accessories at competitive prices. To find out more, contact them on 0266 423 085 (Grafton) and 0256 456 361 (Coffs Harbour) or visit their website at www.hessionsautoparts.com.au.

EVENT INFORMATION:

Adults: $30

Pensioners (age and TPI): $25

High School Children (with student card): $20

Children (Under 12): $10

Children (Under 5): FREE

Family (two adults and two children): $70

The racing action will begin at 5pm and the gates will open at 3pm.

Grafton Speedway is part of the Grafton Showground, which is located on 208 Prince Street in Grafton, NSW.

For more information, contact Grafton Speedway promoter Mick Corbett on 0427 310 009. You can also visit their website at www.graftonspeedway.com.au or LIKE them on Facebook by searching Grafton Speedway.

Photo: Lone Wolf Photography