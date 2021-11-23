Grafton Set for Sprintcar Invasion

For the first time in over a decade, Hessions Auto Parts Grafton Speedway will this Saturday night play host to the 900 horsepower Sprintcars.

A dozen Sprintcar drivers, who consist of a range of experiences, from around the state of NSW are set to invade the 440-metre Grafton Speedway track and they are all looking forward to putting on a fast-paced show.

Heading the list of nominations in the Sprintcars are the likes of Sydney-based youngsters Mick Saller and Luke Stirton, veteran Mick Turner from the Central Coast and Pottsville’s Mick Sauer.

Making up the rest of the field are Blake Skipper, Coby Elliott, Mark Attard, Jeff Lawler and Peter O’Neill, along with Sprintcar newcomers Zac Pacchiarotta, Alex Attard (cousin of Mark Attard) and Luke Thomas.

Unfortunately, due to illness, local Sprintcar racer Jai Stephenson, who last season had a few practice runs around Grafton Speedway that was very well received by the crowd at hand, is unable to take part in the return of the Sprintcars to Grafton Speedway.

The format for the Sprintcars is going to be qualifying time trials, two rounds of 10-lap heat races and a 30-lap feature race.

When it comes to the support classes, they consist of RSA Street Stockers, Production Sedans, AMCA Nationals and RSA Junior Sedans.

Grafton Speedway would like to thank Hessions Auto Parts for their support throughout the 2021-22 season, which is their third season in a row as the track’s naming-right’s sponsor. Based in Grafton, along with their second store location in nearby Coffs Harbour, Hessions Auto Parts stock a wide range of parts and accessories at competitive prices. To find out more about Hessions Auto Parts, you can contact them on 0266 423 085 (Grafton) and 0256 456 361 (Coffs Harbour) or visit their website at www.hessionsautoparts.com.au.

EVENT INFORMATION:

Adults: $25

Pensioners (age and TPI): $20

High school children (with card): $15

Children (under 12): $10

Family (two adults and two children): $65

PLEASE NOTE: As per government regulations, anyone entering the Grafton Speedway venue will have to be double vaccinated and show proof via their vaccination certificate prior to gaining entry.

The racing action will begin at 5pm and the gates will open at 3pm.

Grafton Speedway is part of the Grafton Showground, which is located on 208 Prince Street in Grafton, NSW.

For more information, contact Grafton Speedway promoter Mick Corbett on 0427 310 009. You can also visit their website at www.graftonspeedway.com.au or LIKE them on Facebook by searching Grafton Speedway.