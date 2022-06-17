Gippsland Rally confirms ‘Middle of Everywhere’ as naming rights partner

The Gippsland Rally team is proud to announce their extended partnership with the Shire of Wellington. The Shire’s tourism brand, The Middle of Everywhere is now the naming rights sponsor of this fresh event.

“We are absolutely delighted to have the Middle of Everywhere as our principal naming rights sponsor for Gippsland Rally Rallying is all about taking you to different destinations, and we are excited to let the Gippsland Rally showcase what the region has to offer,” Clerk of Course Andrew Roseman said.

“Rallying has been part of this area at the grass roots level over many years. Now crews from across Australia will also experience some of Victoria’s best mountainous roads and also enjoy the hospitality from the Heyfield township and the central Gippsland region.”

An exciting spectator point, just 20 minutes from the Heyfield Service Park will run twice on Saturday and allow spectators to return to watch the teams service before heading back out to the forest.

Multiple spectator points on Sunday in a different part of Gippsland will showcase more of the region and small towns on the way to these exciting forest stages.

“With the support of the Middle of Everywhere we will be bringing even more action over the two day event,” Mr Roseman added.

“We have additional forest spectator points for Sunday, as well creating a rally village at the Heyfield Service Park with displays and local food trucks on offer keeping the spectators and crews fuelled during the weekend.”

With one of the benefits of rallies being the travel and exploring of areas some people don’t often visit, there is a notable economic benefit to these regions and Wellington Shire Council Mayor Ian Bye was happy to get behind the rally.

“Wellington Shire Council is thrilled to support the Gippsland Rally again this year through our The Middle of Everywhere campaign.” Bye said.

“The Gippsland Rally provides the perfect opportunity to showcase everything we have to offer here in The Middle of Everywhere – we have thriving little towns waiting to be explored with amazing local produce, wine, good food and coffee.

“The event is a win-win for us here in Wellington, with the town of Heyfield to benefit economically but it’s also something different for local spectators to experience and great for exposure of our region which is right on the doorstep of mountain ranges, pristine beaches, rainforests and beautiful wetlands.”

Motorsport Australia Director of Motorsport & Commercial Operations Michael Smith echoed the sentiments of Bye and Roseman.

“We can’t wait for the RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship to return to Victoria for the first time since 2019,” Smith added.

Since we last held an event in Victoria, the ARC has grown in stature even further and we know both competitors and fans will be excited to see the best Australian drivers going head to head in some of the most picturesque regions in the country.”

“The Middle of Everywhere Gippsland Rally will be a superb event and will enjoy a wide reach through our extensive coverage on the Seven Network as well as through our social media channels and mainstream media. The August event will be a perfect opportunity for all motorsport fans to enjoy some amazing rally action.”

The Middle of Everywhere Gippsland Rally runs 27-28 August, with Rally HQ stationed at Gordon Street Recreation Reserve, Heyfield.