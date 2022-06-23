Get Your Career On Track – Hire A Hubby Recruitment Drive

Hire A Hubby, Australia’s largest handyman and property maintenance business, has now launched [email protected] as part of its national recruitment drive.

The aim of the [email protected] initiative is to hire people with handyman or carpentry skills and recruit those who are seeking to own and grow a property maintenance franchise. The sweetener – unprecedented demand for work, competitive salary packages, flexible working hours and opportunities to own and grow your own business.

As part of the [email protected] initiative, Hire A Hubby is sponsoring TekworkX Motorsport and driver Luke Youlden in the 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup – the premier one-make championship in Australia with drivers competing in identical Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (Type 992) race cars.

The seven-round championship opened in Melbourne, Victoria with the Australian Grand Prix in April and will continue through to October with the final round taking place in the Gold Coast, Queensland.

If you are looking for a career change and have handyman skills, contact Hire A Hubby on 1300 653 778 or visit https://hireahubby.com.au/workhireahubby for further information.