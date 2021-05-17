GC Marine on board Prototypes’ sponsor ship

The Australia Prototype Series has welcomed its newest partner, with GC Marine to take on naming rights sponsorship for 2021.

To be known as the GC Marine Australian Prototype Series, the news comes ahead of an exciting round two taking place as part of the Repco Supercars Championship billing at Winton Motor Raceway.

GCMarine offers a fresh and new approach to the marine industry, run by a highly motivated team of marine industry professionals. GCMarine is a diverse company, focusing on customer relationships, communication and high-quality finishes.

The organisation also proudly manufactures all marine structures in Australia, out of their factory headquarters on the Gold Coast. GCMarine is able to service the marine industry Australia wide and overseas in both residential and commercial sectors.

GC Marine Australian Prototype Series CEO Paul Trengove said today’s news, coupled with a mega round two of the Series later this month, highlighted the growing stature of the category.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the team at GC Marine to the APS family,” Trengove said.

“Following an impressive opening round at Sydney Motorsport Park where we had a bumper field, we’re just as excited about what lies in store for Winton and the remainder of 2021 and having GC Marine as a partner will allow them to share that journey with us.

“We expect another big entry list for the Winton event and can’t wait to go racing at the end of this month.”

GC Marine Director Matthew Browning said the GC Marine was proud to join as the category’s naming rights partner.

“It’s good to see a sport full of great mates and comradery, but when on the track it’s down to fierce competition and a battle to the finish line in each race.

“Being a sponsor still lets us be a part of all the action but also able to support the category and hopefully see it progress throughout each year as it gains traction. GCMarine is thrilled to be a part of the 2021 season.”

Round two of the GC Marine Australian Prototype Series takes place at Winton as part of the Repco Supercars Championship on 28-30 May.