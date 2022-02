South Gippsland’s home of entertainment is Nyora Raceway and this Saturday night the dirt track stars in their cars included the flying Formula 500s. In the 80s and 90s the Formula 500’s were a regular invited class at Nyora Raceway, and it is great to see them back in their current form for the first time in a long time. The open age and Junior age classes will compete along with regular classes from Nyora the Standard Saloons, Sports Sedans plus the return of the Unlimited Sedans.

There is a lengthy list of great competitors in the Formula 500 Victorian title this Saturday night including 2015 Australian champion Dylan Willsher and 2019 Victorian champion Jack Bell. Cars coming from New South Wales will compete with the Victorians with competitor names including Jett Bell, Justin Bowen, Brooke Buckingham, Kurt Dunham, Angus Hollis, Parker Johnson, Jac Laneyrie, James Macdonald, Hayden Pascoe, Brock, Indy and Jordy Rae, Dale Sinclair, Jett Speed, Steve Jabke, Leigh Van Ginneken and Matt Turner. The list is long and the winner hard to pinpoint with almost thirty entrants in the field, it should be a terrific show.

The category also brings their Junior drivers to Nyora with a line-up of future stars of the sport of Speedway. Maddox Gibbs was once a Junior racer in Karts at Nyora Raceway and returns to what they consider their home track, whilst Rowdy Andreatta is another from Nyora who previously was running in Junior Sedans before the family invested in the F500. Dakota Luckett, Tyler Maggs, Zoe Pearce, Rusty Ponting, Mitch Saunderson are others competing on Saturday that have their eyes on being fast and first.

The support class action fields include some notable talent such as Andrew Miles, Chris Miles, Kacey Ingram, and Mitchell Blencowe in the Standard Saloons, Simon Bent, Jacob Blencowe, Ray Gould and Chris and Jayde Aarts in the Sports Sedans and Trent Susol, Sean Lister, Travis Ramsdale and Peter Cox in the Unlimited Sedans.

For early birds, the Junior Quarter Midgets hit the track early in the day. The Quarter Midgets compete on the infield track and from 4pm the main show begins on the Speedway proper.

All the action on Saturday starts at 4.30pm whilst the gate will be open for public from around 11am for entry will cost $25 for an adult, Kids 12 to 16 are $10 each whilst all other children are free and Seniors are $10, Family ticket of two adults and two kids 12 to 16 is $60.

Nyora Raceway Inc would also like to acknowledge and thank the following season supporters;

Shannon’s Insurance

Miles Mechanical Pakenham

Rip it Up Earthworks Bittern

Burson’s Pakenham

Outback Riders

Redde Detailing

Highline Racewear

Cut N’ Core

Southeast Paving

ARP Earthworks

All Care Exhausts Pakenham

Bass Concreting

John Duff & CO – Shell

J Allcock Plumbing

Ramsdale Wreckers

SS AG Services

Polly’s Auto Salvage

Sherlow’s Used Cars

Shedworx – Sheds, Garages & Excavations

Metal Station Farming Products

Napier Photography

JW Bookkeeping

Sticky Biz Apparel

Cecil Excavations

Earth Link Electrical

Mornington Motors

ML Automotive

Peninsula District Towing

Somerville Motor Body Works

Ultimate Awards

BAM Inspect & Build

Pakenham Accident Repairs

BGN Auto Glass

Affordable Auto Salvage

Ripper Sticker

Taylor’d Fabrications

Russell Steel

Heartfelt Candles

Dandenong Pest Control

Wise Steel Sales

Redde race parts

EZprint

Magnet Towing

NOMINATIONS

VICTORIA FORMULA 500 TITLE

Angus Hollis – Victoria 2

Hayden Pascoe – NSW 3

Jack Bell – Victoria 4

Dylan Willsher – Victoria 6

Jordy Rae – Victoria 9

Parker Johnson – Goulburn 10

Jett Speed – Victoria 14

Leigh Van Ginneken – Victoria 15

Indy Rae – Victoria 17

Jerome Speed – Victoria 18

Brock Rae – Victoria 19

Lauren Bowen – Victoria 21

Luke Bussa – Goulburn 25

Jack Nolan – Victoria 27

Riley Amato – Victoria 29

Justin Bowen – Victoria 33

Jac Laneyrie – NSW 33

James MacDonald – Victoria 37

Jett Bell – Victoria 42

Brooke Buckingham – Victoria 54

Chad Bell – Victoria 69

Kurt Dunham – Victoria 71

Declan Robinson – Victoria 72

Jake Hose – Victoria 77

Steve Jabke – Victoria 90

Alex Ryan – Victoria 93

Bailey Stevens – Victoria 94

Dale Sinclair – Victoria 95

F500 JUNIORS

Mitch Saunderson – Goulburn 3

Dakota Luckett – Victoria 11

Rusty Ponting – Victoria 20

Tyler Maggs – Victoria 24

Aston Rodriguez – Victoria 30

Ky Young – NSW 38

Charlotte Muir – Victoria 43

Zoe Pearce – Victoria 67

Rowdy Andreatta – Victoria 78

Maddox Gibbs – Victoria 79

Jett Hart – Victoria 98

VSC STANDARD SALOONS

Mitch Blencowe – Drouin 10

Chris Miles – Nyora 18

Scott Deville – Nyora 24

Aaron Evans – Drouin 24

Andrew Miles – Nyora 34

Kacey Ingram – Nyora 43

Darwyn Lee – Drouin 45

Ash Dean – Nyora 95

VSC SPORTS SEDANS

Matthew Wilson – Drouin 14

Malcolm Knight – Nagambie 18

Michael Knight – Nagambie 20

Simon Bent – Nyora 24

Jayde Aarts – Nyora 25

Chris Aarts – Nyora 29

Ray Gould – Nyora 37

Gavan Dorain – Rosedale 49

Jake Blencowe – Drouin 90

VSC UNLIMITEDS

Peter Cox – Victoria 2

Stan Brown – Victoria 3

Sean Lister – Redline 4

Trent Susol – Redline 7

Corey Ramsdale – Nyora 9

Mick Evans – Nyora 31

Ian Page – Redline 72

Anthony McKean – Rosedale 83

Travis Ramsdale – Nyora 99

Ends Release.

Written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson